Dolphins debate raging over Jeremiah Smith vs. future QB in 2027 mock drafts

We're barely removed from the 2026 NFL Draft, and already, the true draftnik sickos out there are looking ahead to 2027's allegedly far superior class. Given that the Miami Dolphins are in a serious rebuild, they're projected to pick near the top.

Doesn't it feel like *every* draft class coming up is better than the current one? The 2027 group has some blue-chip prospects near the top. Even if its ballyhooed quarterbacks don't all live up to the hype, it's not a high bar to clear to be a far better group than the 2026 draft.

Malik Willis landed in Miami as a free agent in large part because of how awful this year's draft was QB-wise. Willis has real upside, based on what he showed over the last two years in Green Bay. However, several of the initial 2027 mock drafts are calling for his replacement next April.

Will the Fins go for another QB of the future and cast Willis aside? Or will Miami native and Ohio State superstar wideout Jeremiah Smith be the pick?

...Or will Willis play too well for the Dolphins to be in range for either of those options? Let's dive into some of the mocks!



Miami Dolphins' Jeremiah Smith vs. QB 2027 mock draft debate is a slight Malik Willis should use as fuel

So, we've got a strong sample size of nine mock drafts here. The tallies are rather close for what Miami should do with its top 2027 selection.

FanSided Saturday Blitz writer Nicholas Rome is among those touting Texas quarterback Arch Manning as the No. 1 overall pick to the Dolphins. Rome is joined by the likes of Tankathon and Fox Sports' Rob Rang in that assessment. Here's what Rome has to say about Manning to Miami:

"While Malik Willis may show promise, the Dolphins roster has far too many holes to be successful next season. The hype around Arch Manning heading into his [first] year as a starter was always going to be nearly impossible to overcome. Manning started to look like the player everyone hoped he'd be down the stretch, and with a second season in the offense, he should blossom."

Let's say Malik Willis does show promise: why try to fix something that ain't broken? Maybe Rome figures the Dolphins' poor supporting cast will do such damage to Willis' development that they'll have no choice but to invest in a QB of the future right away. It's also possible Willis is a bridge starter while Miami continues to reinforce the roster for a prospective QB in waiting.

One other QB popped up in this mock draft sampling. Again, 2027 is supposed to be a strong crop of QBs. We'll see how a full season of college football changes the landscape. SB Nation's James Dator opts for Oregon QB Dante Moore at No. 1 overall instead of Manning. His brief take on Moore vs. Manning actually dovetails perfectly into the next section.

"We know it’s likely between Dante Moore and Arch Manning, but right now it’s a total tossup between the two. When the dust settles the biggest prize of this class might not be a quarterback at all. Jeremiah Smith is one of the best, most polished receivers we’ve seen in a long time and he is a transformative talent at WR."

Every other major mock I could track down had the Dolphins picking second, not first, and taking Smith in that spot. The only exception is CBS Sports' Cooper Petagna, who had Smith to Miami at No. 3 overall.

PFF's Daire Carriger had the hot take to put Smith's quarterback, Julian Sayin, as the first overall pick in his mock. It'd be wild to see those Buckeyes go 1-2 atop the 2027 draft, but Manning feels like the far superior prospect to me.

Anyway, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today, SI's Daniel Flick, and The Athletic's draft guru Dane Brugler have Smith to the Fins at No. 2, too. Here's Brugler's breakdown, because let's face it, he's the man when it comes to this stuff:

"This scenario reminds me of the 2004 draft — there were multiple quarterbacks in play at the top, but the Arizona Cardinals stayed put and drafted Larry Fitzgerald. A Miami native, Smith is too special a prospect for the Dolphins (or anyone) to pass on him here."

I haven't seen this in any mocks, but Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore might be the best prospect at his position since Derek Stingley Jr., or at least that's my general take. Moore could absolutely transform the Dolphins' secondary, which is the position group new head coach Jeff Hafley specializes in.

But let's focus on the QB vs. Smith debate. The Dolphins committed to a three-year contract with Willis, and the fact that he hasn't played a down in his new uniform and people are already calling for his replacement should fire him up.

Speaking of motivational fuel, look at what GM Jon-Eric Sullivan just did in his first draft. He brought in not one, not two, but three wide receivers in Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr., with Bell having legit WR1 upside.

Not that Smith's presence wouldn't bolster that group, but the rookie trio should be driven as can be, with Smith scoring the majority of votes for Miami's top 2027 draft pick.

Another exciting scenario: Willis and the young pass-catchers ball out, the defense lets them down, Miami still picks high, but can trade down a spot or two with teams moving up for a QB or Smith, and draft Moore.

Whatever happens in the next calendar year or so, there should be some exciting times ahead for Dolphins football. Many, many ways for this to go well.