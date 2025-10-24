Dolphins defense might be staring at NFL history for wrong reasons

The Miami Dolphins are allowing 159.3 rushing yards per game this season, comfortably the worst record in the NFL, but they have yet to give up any rushing records. That could change in Week 8 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Through seven games, the Dolphins' defense has given up no less than 104 yards. They have also given up a season-high 239 to the Carolina Panthers. What makes that uglier is that it was done primarily by a backup.

Miami isn't going to play a backup this week. Falcons playmaker Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in the league, and it leaves the Dolphins' defense facing a nightmare.

Miami Dolphins will face a tough task to bring down Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson in Week 8

While the Dolphins are huddled in their team rooms trying to figure out how to tackle and stop the run, Robinson and Atlanta are looking at this week as an opportunity to crush this defense on the ground.

Robinson has rushed for more than 100 yards only twice this year. He put up 170 in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills and 143 against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago. He also has two 100-yard receiving games this year.

Against the Dolphins, Robinson will be looking to tackle an untouchable record set by Adrian Peterson in 2007. Peterson rushed for 296 yards against the then-San Diego Chargers in that game.

Robinson is not likely going to get close to that record given his involvement in the passing game, but 200 combined yards is not out of the question given how poorly the Dolphins' defense has played this year.

On the other hand, this presents an excellent opportunity for the defense to step up and silence some of its critics. Miami has played horribly this year, and last week against the Browns, they started strong but then caved midway through the game.