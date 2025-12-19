Dolphins defensive coordinator just sent the NFL a major message about Jordyn Brooks

The Miami Dolphins are nearing the end of an underwhelming season, and the disappointment was recently emphasized by the benching of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With three games left in the season, Miami is 6-8, and drastic changes could be on the horizon. However, despite how much of a struggle the year has been, the Dolphins have had some bright spots.

One of those bright spots is Jordyn Brooks. The veteran linebacker is having a standout season, and Miami’s defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, is making sure everyone realizes that. On Thursday, Weaver referred to Brooks as the best linebacker in the league before making a case that the veteran defender should make the Pro Bowl and be an All-Pro.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is adamant LB Jordyn Brooks is deserving of Pro Bowl — and All-Pro — honors for the first time. pic.twitter.com/vuj89HOQU2 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) December 18, 2025

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks is making a case to be All-Pro

Weaver was effusive in his praise of Brooks, detailing how the linebacker leads the league in tackles, is the heartbeat of Miami’s team, and is the epitome of an inside linebacker. For that reason, the defensive coordinator believes Brooks should be a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro, which Weaver says means a little bit more.

Brooks has never been a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro player, but he also hasn’t had a season as good as the one he’s currently having. He’s on pace for career highs, recording 155 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and one forced fumble in 14 games. The linebacker has been a stabilizer in the middle of Miami’s defense during his second season with the team, and the franchise is hoping his work isn’t going unnoticed.

When Brooks came to the Dolphins from the Seattle Seahawks, he signed a three-year deal worth $26.25 million. With one year left on the deal after the conclusion of this season, the linebacker could be in line for an extension. While Miami has a ton of things it will need to figure out this offseason, one thing is already clear: the Dolphins need to keep Jordyn Brooks around.