Dolphins defensive disaster has Anthony Weaver’s coaching future in doubt

When you are an NFL head coach, you have to stand in front of the media and hold yourself accountable for the entire team. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has been taking all of the fallout from the team's week one loss, but he shouldn't be the only one.

The Dolphins' offense was atrocious on Sunday; there is no way to sugar-coat it, and we don't need to rehash all of it, but another coach is just as important to the team's success, and he failed miserably as well.

Anthony Weaver's defense was just as bad as the Dolphins' offense, but no one is talking about why he is just as responsible.

Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver has to be held accountable for the defensive plays last week

Many believe that McDaniel will be fired at some point between now and the end of the season. They also think that Weaver is the next coach in line to take over as the interim HC and perhaps even the full-time job after this year is up.

As fans, we can debate that later, but what we can't debate right now is that the defense looked out of sync and unprepared as well against the Colts. That's on Weaver.

Offensively, those players who have spoken to the media have talked about being better. They have spoken about getting things fixed, and no one is making odd comments about why it all went so poorly. On Defense, that isn't the case.

Tyrel Dodson told the media that the team "folded" against the Colts. Bradley Chubb told them they were doing more freelance stuff on defense.

Isn't it the job of Weaver to have them ready, correct what they are doing wrong, and get them in line? It also brings up another question. If the Dolphins were not following the scheme, why was Willie Gay not in the game for a single snap?

That too is on Weaver. The defensive coordinator spoke with Miami media this week and said he has to get Gay the reps he deserves. He said Sunday's situation turned to "chaos for a little bit." Weaver knows he has to do better, but leaving one of the top linebackers on the sideline when your defense is struggling doesn't make a lot of sense.

Weaver's defense wasn't put in great positions given the offensive struggles, especially the early turnovers. Still, there are real concerns, especially as it relates to players doing their own thing instead of staying within the system.

