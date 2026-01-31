Dolphins delaying DC hire could be in hopes of Anthony Weaver nabbing HC gig

The Miami Dolphins have filled out several of their coaching hires following the announcement of Jeff Hafley as the team's next head coach. Just this week, they've announced the hires of a new cornerbacks coach in Jahmile Addae, Ryan Donward to coach the secondary, Nathaniel Hackett to be the QBs coach (to mixed reviews), and Zach Yenser to coach the offensive line, among others.

The Dolphins also have their offensive and special teams coordinator roles filled out with the promotion of Bobby Slowik and the poaching of Chris Tabor, respectively. The next shoe to drop, however, is the defensive coordinator. Yet, this announcement is destined to take more time than the other announcements.

But that is by design. That's because Miami is waiting to hear what is to happen with Anthony Weaver regarding the two final NFL head coaching positions available.

Miami Dolphins waiting to hear Anthony Weaver news before announcing DC

There are only two remaining head coaching vacancies in the NFL at the moment: the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals. When it comes to Weaver, though, he's only up for the Cardinals' job, as he was not interviewed by the Raiders.

Yet, both teams are waiting on Klint Kubiak, the current Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator. Las Vegas and Arizona have scheduled second interviews with Kubiak before the Super Bowl, and he seems to be each team's favorite. With Arizona, Kubiak would have the opportunity to stay within the NFC West. That said, early indications from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggest that Kubiak prefers the Raiders' job.

On the surface, that makes sense, as Las Vegas holds the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, with all indications that they will draft Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders are also in a much better cap situation than Arizona is.

If Kubiak does land in Las Vegas, Weaver is still a long shot to land the Arizona job. As of now, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is the heavy favorite to become the next Cardinals' head coach, with Weaver at less than 5% to get the gig.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins are smart to wait until a decision has officially been made. That's because under the Rooney Rule, if Weaver does land a head coaching job, the Dolphins would be awarded a third-round compensatory pick this year and next. A comp pick this season would give Miami six top-100 selections, and with next year's class expected to be loaded, any additional draft compensation would be welcomed.

In the meantime, it looks like the Dolphins have already made a decision on their next DC. This is all speculation, but all signs are pointing to Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Sean Duggan becoming Miami's next defensive coordinator. Although nothing has been made official, Green Bay has already hired Sam Siefkes to be the team's next LBs coach.

Dolphins fans shouldn't get their hopes up of Weaver landing a HC gig this offseason, but the team is smart nonetheless in waiting to hear the final verdict, if that is in fact their reasoning. If Miami were to announce Duggan as the next DC or anyone else, and Weaver does become a head coach this cycle, they would not be awarded comp picks. That scenario would give off same old Dolphins vibes, but Chris Grier is no longer in the building, and new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan seems to have a much better grasp of what's going on.