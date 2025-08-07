Dolphins’ unofficial depth chart has multiple veterans facing harsh reality

Mike McDaniel will have tough decisions to make with the Miami Dolphins roster, but if the first depth chart of the preseason is any indication, some decisions might be easier than others.

The Miami Dolphins have released their first unofficial depth chart of the season, and while it can't be taken as pure gospel, there are enough hints as to where players may be falling in terms of their roster chances.

For players like Liam Eichenberg, the news is good despite being injured, while others like Erik Ezukanma may not be feeling so comfortable. Breaking down the depth chart can be pointless this early, so instead, it's easier to look at where some signs may be pointing.

First Miami Dolphins unofficial depth chart for 2025 could spell doom for Erik Ezukanma and Tanner Conner

Erik Ezukanma was going to be on the roster bubble no matter how training camp started. His first few practices were once again providing the Dolphins a glimpse of how good he should be by now. He has since faded.

Ezukanma is third on Miami's depth chart behind Tyreek Hill and Malik Washington. With Jaylen Waddle and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine listed one and two on the other side, Ezukanma has a tough battle for the 53.

For Tanner Conner, it's a bit different. Conner remains fourth, which isn't surprising. Darren Waller has yet to practice, but is listed as number one. Julian Hill has the second spot locked down, and Pharaoh Brown is three.

Conner will have to fend off Hayden Rucci for the fourth spot if the Dolphins carry four. Making his roster spot more unlikely, the Dolphins continue to look for other available tight ends.

While things may not be going well for Ezukanma and Conner, on paper, Liam Eichenberg is looking like he will hold on to his roster spot despite missing all of camp so far.

Eichenberg is listed as the second-string left guard behind rookie Jonah Savaiinaea. His work ethic has been an extremely bright spot throughout camp.

He has provided leadership in the film room, has not missed a single practice day, and has put in extra work in the film room, all while being injured. Fans may not like to hear this, but if he can get healthy, there is little chance of him being released, and it isn't a bad thing.

Kendall Sheffield is quietly having a good camp. The talk this year has centered on how badly the cornerback unit is built, and it is, but Sheffield has put in the work, and for now, is the starter opposite Storm Duck, who is the clear starter on the other boundary.

Cam Smith is listed third on this depth chart. We can't read anything into it due to the fact that he has been banged up. Smith wasn't having a strong camp before injuring his leg. Sheffield's play could be the reason the Dolphins have overpaid for one of the remaining free agent corners.

There is a lot of practice left and more work to be done; three preseason games will also help determine the final depth chart and roster. The entire situation is fluid, but the players mentioned here, specifically those who are not doing well, need to turn it up, or they will be gone.

