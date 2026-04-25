Dolphins drafting Kevin Coleman Jr. may be bad news for Malik Washington

The Miami Dolphins have addressed a glaring need at wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft class with decidedly mixed results. However, Missouri Tigers playmaker Kevin Coleman Jr. might be their best value yet.

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan knew he had to give his quarterback, Malik Willis, some young weapons. After a major reach on Texas Tech wideout Caleb Douglas and a risk-reward plunge on Louisville's Chris Bell, Sullivan came through with Coleman, who's the most green-flag prospect Miami has acquired at the position.

Let's take a closer look at Coleman and how he figures into the Fins' future plans.

Miami Dolphins don't seem committed to Malik Washington at all after picking Kevin Coleman at No. 177 overall

In addition to being a slot specialist, Coleman brings legitimate juice as a return man. That's a double dose of bad news for Washington. As the 177th overall pick in Round 5, Coleman also edges out Washington (184th pick in 2024) as far as draft status is concerned. Triple whammy.

I had Coleman as my 129th-ranked prospect. Louis Riddick mentioned on the ESPN telecast that 87% of his snaps came from the slot, where Washington is the current projected starter.

Through two NFL seasons, Washington hasn't done anywhere near enough to have a firm grasp on that gig. He's averaged a meager 7.5 yards per catch on 72 receptions. Although he has a healthy 135 yards on 22 carries, the diminutive 25-year-old is too limited as a receiver to stave off Coleman for major reps in 2026.

Coleman's collegiate career was a strange odyssey. He made full use of the transfer portal, bouncing from Louisville to Mississippi State to Missouri over the last three years. He began his college days at Jackson State in 2022. At his last two stops in particular, though, Coleman produced aplenty, with 140 receptions for 1,664 yards and seven TDs.

Whereas Douglas and Bell are bigger-bodied targets who aren't good fits to play inside, Coleman is a 5'10", 179-pounder who wins with nuanced route-running and is stronger at the catch point than his frame would suggest.

According to PFF, Coleman came down with nine of 11 contested catches in 2025. His 38.5-inch vertical leap is handy in those situations, as are his sure hands and ability to concentrate in traffic. Those latter attributes were on full display amid Coleman's strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

Kevin Coleman WR Missouri with the ridiculous concentration grab for the TD in red zone 1-on-1s! #SeniorBowl @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/Vg8yk1xOkA — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 29, 2026

Kevin Coleman Jr. has looked completely unguardable during Senior Bowl practice pic.twitter.com/u67qpnlq0t — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 30, 2026

This isn't the flashiest, most electrifying draft pick, but the Dolphins needed a solid win here. Coleman has a clear path to seeing the field early, which is as much as Miami fans can ask for at a position of weakness at this late stage of the draft.