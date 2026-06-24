Dolphins' explosive offseason acquisition isn't getting nearly enough love

The Miami Dolphins weren't shy about rebuking the previous regime's roster-building approach. GM Jon-Eric Sullivan sent many core veterans packing this offseason, whether it was via trade or release.

One of the most extreme overhauls came at the wide receiver position. Miami's dynamic duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle is no more. Sullivan spent three draft picks on receivers, the most exciting of which, Chris Bell, may not even play in 2026.

But Sullivan dipped into the bargain bin in free agency to give new quarterback Malik Willis some veteran playmakers. One of them could be an absolute gem.

Miami Dolphins WR Tutu Atwell has all the makings of a huge free-agent steal

Many are overlooking Tutu Atwell's arrival in Miami, and perhaps rightfully so.

Atwell was a second-round pick in 2021. For someone of that draft status, in most situations, he'd be expected to produce more than 105 receptions through five seasons.

Then again, think about where Atwell just was. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of players to feed on offense. Reigning MVP quarterback Matthew Stafford had a phenomenal rapport with Cooper Kupp, who won the receiving Triple Crown during Atwell's rookie campaign. That culminated in a Super Bowl LVI win.

After a rookie season of zero catches and some return duty that ultimately landed him on injured reserve, Atwell only played seven games with Stafford the next year. The Rams' star QB had his year cut short by injury.

Across 33 games over the next two years, Atwell strung together 81 receptions for 1,045 yards and three TDs.

This solid production from Atwell, by the way, came in the midst of Kupp and Puka Nacua combining for a whopping 461 targets in that span.

It's easy to dismiss Atwell due to his draft status, lack of eye-popping numbers, and his diminutive 165-pound frame. However, this 26-year-old is a human lightning bolt on the gridiron, capable of scoring any time he touches the ball.

As the Rams' offense skewed far more to multiple tight end formations, Atwell's snap count diminished, yet he stayed ready enough for when his number was called.

Willis excels as a downfield passer, and as underrated as Atwell's fellow free-agent signee Jalen Tolbert might be, nobody in this Dolphins receiving corps has Tutu's raw speed.

Seriously, if Miami's underrated offensive line can continue to power a top-tier rushing attack with De'Von Achane and the dual-threat Willis, Atwell should have plenty of opportunities to make secondaries pay down the field.

Y'all would consider the Rams a smart football operation, right?

Not that they never make mistakes, but Los Angeles did pay Atwell a one-year, $10 million contract last year. Miami scooped him up this offseason for a $1.26 million cap hit. Have a funny feeling Atwell will wildly outplay that deal.