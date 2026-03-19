Dolphins fan favorites' days are numbered after Jaylen Waddle trade

In the early months of the 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins lost Tyreek Hill to a horrific knee injury. It was supposed to open a door for Malik Washington. It didn't.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins traded Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, giving Washington a chance to redeem his 2025 season. Washington is now the team's longest-tenured draft pick, and he has been here for a whopping two seasons.

Washington is going to get his chance to shine this offseason, but it's a big hill he needs to climb, and he has to become more reliable. As Jon-Eric Sullivan continues to get rid of his predecessor's draft picks, everyone should be on notice.

Malik Washington becomes the Miami Dolphins top receiver by default

Washington was drafted in the 6th round in 2024. He showed quick acclimation to the NFL, but he started just three of 14 games his rookie season. Not a big deal considering he joined a unit with Hill and Waddle.

In week four last year, Hill tore his ACL, and that should have provided Washington with the opportunity to shine. He started just six games, however, as the Dolphins turned to the free agent market to fill the void.

Washington still managed to put up 317 yards on 46 catches and added 117 yards rushing on 17 attempts. For Washington, his usage by Mike McDaniel should be questioned.

This year will be an interesting one if he makes it to the 53. Bobby Slowik knows what he can do and where he needs to develop. There are glaring holes on both sides of the line now that Waddle is gone. Sullivan has been preaching competition since he arrived, but most figured it would be for one spot, not both starting jobs.

The Dolphins also don't have a bona fide slot receiver, although TuTu Atwell could make a strong case to stretch the field from the slot.

If the Dolphins draft a top WR prospect as many now expect, the chances of Washington getting more playing time will be reduced. This year will be critical for his future with the team. If he takes big steps in year three, he will stick around. Every practice snap he gets will now be crucial.