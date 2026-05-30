Dolphins fans can only laugh at Cowboys' "Leon Lett" level offseason blunder

Troy Aikman has the pulse of the NFL. He interviews coaches, GMs, players, and broadcasts that knowledge to the fans during his coverage of games. The Miami Dolphins saw him as a resource; the Dallas Cowboys did not.

Since being hired as a consultant in the days after Miami's season ended, there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Cowboys didn't reach out to the one guy who could help them reach another level. The reason seems obvious. Jerry Jones has an ego problem.

The news of Aikman joining Miami brought out a lot of questions, and now his former HOF teammate is wondering what every Cowboys fan has as well. Why didn't the Cowboys use Aikman as a resource?

Michael Irvin shades his former NFL team after Miami Dolphins hiring of Troy Aikman

When previously asked, Aikman said, “The Cowboys have never elected to utilize me in the way the Dolphins have.” The Cowboys have not addressed why. Now Michael Irvin is questioning the reasons why, and he doesn't get it either. The HOF WR spoke about the situation on the DLLS Cowboys podcast.

Michael Irvin says it “pains him” for his QB1, Troy Aikman, contributing to the Miami Dolphins and not getting the opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/HPyYxguiBX — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) May 26, 2026

“It does pain me to see that,” Irvin said on the DLLS podcast. “I mean, I think it’s criminal for any club not to try to just glean as much as you can from a guy like Troy Aikman, whose job is to go and talk to teams, talk to coaches, and bring an understanding of what’s going on behind the scenes to the world."

Could this be a Leon Lett-level blunder by the Cowboys? Absolutely. Dallas hasn't been to the Super Bowl in decades, and Aikman's own history with the team should have been the banner flying over team headquarters saying, "HIRE ME!" Instead, he joined the Dolphins and remains a consultant to Stephen Ross.

Irvin didn't just drop his disappointment; he also dropped a bomb regarding what Aikman really wanted.

"I know Troy (Aikman) wanted to do that. He wanted a John Elway situation here in Dallas."

The hiring of Aikman may turn out to be the best move the Dolphins have made under Stephen Ross' ownership. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan has been impressive during his first three months on the job. Ultimately, success will come down to how well the coaching staff develops players, but if Miami continues to lean on Aikman's advice and counsel and eventually starts to find success, more former Cowboys are going to question the lack of interest by Jerry Jones.