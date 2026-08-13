Dolphins fans can only shake their head as Darren Waller resurfaces in the NFL

The Miami Dolphins thought they could capture lightning in a bottle twice at TE. A year after giving Jonnu Smith his career year, they banked on doing the same for Darren Waller.

For most of training camp, Waller's health was a running joke. Every week, if not almost every day, Mike McDaniel made it clear that his new TE, the one OC Frank Smith coaxed out of retirement, was close to returning. Soon, it became four games into the season.

On Wednesday, Waller resurfaced, signing with the Carolina Panthers, but what could he possibly have left to give any team?

Former Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller signs with the Panthers

The last time Dolphins fans heard from Waller was on a podcast recapping the day that his head coach was fired. Waller and McDaniel were in a meeting together. One of those end-of-the-season type meetings. Stephen Ross walked in, Waller walked out, and McDaniel was close behind him moments later.

In his nine games active with Miami last year, he totaled six touchdowns. Two in his first game back against the Jets in Week 4, and two on Monday Night Football against the Steelers, a game that would officially knock the Dolphins out of the playoffs and end Tua Tagovailoa's starting career in Miami.

The layers of Waller's lone Dolphins season are like an onion. Waller missed weeks 1 through 3, then 8 through 12, dealing with a myriad of injuries. He was broken the second he was traded from the Giants. Yes, Miami traded for him.

Carolina has plenty of tight ends on their roster. Waller's addition makes six, but none of them are standouts at this stage of their careers. The most experienced is six-year veteran Tommy Tremble. The Panthers list second-year player Mitchell Evans as the number two TE.

So why add Waller? The connection is simple. Darrell Bevell is now the assistant head coach and offensive specialist. He worked with Waller last season with the Dolphins. You would think that, given the ups, downs, and inconsistency of Waller and his health, Bevell may have contemplated going in a different direction. After all, Jonnu Smith had a better season two years ago and is available.

The Waller signing is quite laughable, but it shows that even marginal-at-best players will always get a shot from a needy NFL team. Past performance is so much more important to some than current ability. The Panthers are hoping Waller can give them six touchdowns this year; they better hope he can participate in six games.