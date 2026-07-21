Dolphins fans may be overlooking one veteran entering training camp

The Miami Dolphins are widely considered to have the worst roster in the NFL. That isn't surprising. They have serious questions at cornerback, tight end, Edge, and yes, wide receiver. The Dolphins got rid of both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, replacing them with Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell.

It's not a unit that will keep defensive coordinators up late at night. The question is who is going to be the number one and number two receivers on the team. We may have gotten a glimpse during OTAs.

NBC Sports' Patrick Daugherty said that Tolbert is the one entering camp with the top job being his to lose.

Jalen Tolbert could be the No. 1 wide receiver on the Miami Dolphins' roster

Daugherty based his opinion on reports from Dolphins offseason practices, but he also made it clear that it's more of a "Let's see what happens in training camp" situation.

Tolbert on the outside does make a lot of sense. It's likely that Atwell will line up on the other side.

"Early reports are that Jalen Tolbert as the WR one for what's it worth, and to me, what it's worth is, 'I'll keep that in mind and we'll re-evaluate when training camp comes around," Daughtery said.

It's not much, but again, it makes sense. The WR spent his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted in the 3rd round of the 2022 draft. Tolbert has started 30 of 55 games, but was often a forgotten receiver on the Cowboys' offense.

Given the opportunity, which he will receive in Miami, Tolbert could surprise a lot of Dolphins fans. It didn't take a "report" about the WR to get a clearer picture of where the Dolphins were heading with their receivers.

If Tobert can win the starting job, there is a deeper problem. His chief competition is Atwell and Malik Washington. Rookie Chris Bell won't likely be ready to put in a real claim to the boundary, and Caleb Douglas hasn't shown enough to warrant that he can handle a full-time role.

No, this is Tolbert's camp, and it's his job to lose. The Dolphins took a risk when they traded Waddle, but there is solid talent with the former Cowboys WR, and if the Dolphins can get it out of him, they are going to be pleasantly surprised.