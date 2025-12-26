Dolphins fans may want to savor these final precious games from beloved veteran

The Miami Dolphins are on a full-blown roller coaster ride this season. One constant source of positivity is a late veteran acquisition who's panned out far better than anyone could've expected.

Cornerback was a self-evident need for the Dolphins even before free agency hit this past offseason. They were especially thin at that spot once they traded Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh in late June. Their two current starters on the boundary didn't sign until late July and late August, respectively.

That latter pickup is the man we're talking about — not Jack Jones! Rasul Douglas has gone from being a hated rival on the Buffalo Bills to being one of Dolphins' fans' favorite current players. Still, a multitude of factors may prevent Miami from keeping him beyond 2025.

Rasul Douglas has little incentive to stick with the Miami Dolphins beyond the 2025 season

Despite playing some really good football for the Green Bay Packers and the aforementioned Bills in the four previous seasons, cornerback Rasul Douglas couldn't find a new team until he landed with the Dolphins on August 27.

Douglas has proven pivotal to helping the team stay together amid a 1-6 start. Most other groups would've broken apart and cost their coaching staff their jobs by now.

All due credit to other Dolphins vets, but Mike McDaniel has singled out Douglas specifically for being a game-changer.

🎥 Mike McDaniel on Rasul Douglas: “I had no idea how much of an impact he could make as a year one player on the team and I see him right in there with our nucleus of guys as a driving force.” (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/21hgVC9CbO — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) December 11, 2025

Now here's the thing about the Dolphins' so-called nucleus McDaniel refers to. Douglas is one of 25 unrestricted free agents who'll be free to leave once the market opens in March. McDaniel's own job security is in question, especially after Tua Tagovailoa's benching and how closely associated McDaniel is with his would-be franchise quarterback.

With yet another quality season of game tape on his resume as PFF's fifth-highest graded cornerback in 2025, why would Douglas stay put in Miami?

Many signs are pointing to a full-blown Dolphins rebuild, with a glaring uncertainty at QB as seventh-round rookie Quinn Ewers enters the second game of a three-start trial run in Week 17.

Between McDaniel's ringing endorsement and Douglas' high level of play, he should command a fair amount of money for a superior team next season. You'd have to think Miami will do everything possible to keep him, yet it's hard to determine what a compelling sales pitch would look like.

Other than good weather, a favorable income tax situation, and continuing his role as a key leader and mentor, what's stopping Douglas from joining up with a team that has a more realistic shot at Super Bowl contention?

That's a rather rhetorical question. So, Dolphins fans, sorry to say, but the end is probably nigh for Douglas in Miami.