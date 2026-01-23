Dolphins fans are praying Mike McDaniel lands coveted AFC East rivals HC opening

Normally, the last thing you want to see is a former player or coach land with a division rival. Then there are those situations where you want nothing more than to see that happen.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills are meeting with former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel in South Florida for their vacant HC job. Some Dolphins fans will groan and start to worry, but they are the ones who were not paying attention. McDaniel might just be the best coach for the Bills.

Albert Breer's Mike McDaniel report is music to Miami Dolphins' fans ears

McDaniel has an ego like every other coach in the NFL. You have to if you are going to be successful. He is also, at times, oblivious to what he needs to change in order to be a success. In San Francisco and other coaching spots, McDaniel was told what to do by his coaching superiors. As an HC, no one is telling him anything.

The Bills' looking into adding McDaniel is funny. They should know first-hand what he doesn't bring to the table. McDaniel is currently slated to be the OC for the Chargers. It's a perfect fit with a strong head coach. It is where McDaniel would flourish.

McDaniel took his name out of the running for the Cleveland Browns' vacancy. Fans should consider themselves fortunate.

For everything that McDaniel succeeds in being as an OC, he fails to be as an HC. We have said this repeatedly; McDaniel learned little from the mistakes he has made over the years. His lack of consistent commitment to the run, his inability to make in-game and halftime adjustments, and his refusal to hold his players accountable have all been major flags.

Flags that Dolphins fans will enjoy watching wave in Buffalo. Throughout his time in Miami, McDaniel couldn't prepare his team to play in cold weather. Buffalo is a cold-weather team. When the temps dip into the 40s, McDaniel is bundled up like a kid going outside to play in the snow for hours. It's always cold in Buffalo.

The best thing for the Dolphins fan base, however, is that McDaniel doesn't exude the type of confidence that head coaches need. Sure, he will get Josh Allen, but Allen throws more interceptions than Tua Tagovialoa. He will get a good running game, but he still has to avoid the glamour plays he loves to call.

Even if McDaniel were able to stick with calling the right plays, is there confidence he can get them in on time? In four seasons with the Dolphins, he could not. Some fans won't like the move, or they will see it as the Bills making a great hire. Some fans, not most.

Of all the coaches the Bills could hire, I would be the least worried about McDaniel. They are interviewing former Dolphins coach Lou Anarumo as well as current but soon-to-be-leaving Anthony Weaver. I would be much more worried about the two of them becoming the Bill's HC than McDaniel.

Hopefully, the Bills will gift the AFC East with another round of McDaniel as head coach. It will be fun to watch that team implode earlier than they do in the playoffs.