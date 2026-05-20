Dolphins fans should pay attention to latest NFL International Series news

The Miami Dolphins were predicted to play in Mexico City this year, but the NFL had other ideas. Miami was left off the international slate, and fans are perfectly fine with that.

The Dolphins have been a staple in overseas play since the entire International Series began. Last year, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said that the team was embracing their overseas branding and welcomed the opportunity.

Despite missing out this year, Dolphins fans need to be aware that this team may be at least a bi-annual staple after the latest NFL news.

Miami Dolphins will play more games overseas after NFL increases the number of games to 10

NFL owners voted to increase their international presence by two games starting in 2027. This will bring the total to 10 games played outside of the country. If every team assigned to play in those games gets one, 20 of the 32 teams will play outside the U.S. each year.

Another change: NFL teams will no longer be able to protect specific home games from being moved internationally.



Until now, team could lock in two guaranteed home stadium games each season. That rule has been eliminated and the NFL can now move any game they want to a different… https://t.co/ge5z9H0RSf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2026

The Jaguars currently play twice in London, but the extra two games will bring four other teams into various markets. Miami has international rights in several countries, including South America, Mexico, Spain, and other European countries.

With the Dolphins wanting to be active on the world stage, it makes sense that the league will give them the opportunity. In addition to adding the extra games, the NFL also removed the right for teams to block two games on their schedule from being played outside of their home stadium.

In the past, teams could designate two home games as non-movable. For example, the Dolphins could ask that the games against the Bills and Patriots not be moved, thus playing those games at Hard Rock Stadium. The NFL can now move any game they see fit.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has previously alluded to the league playing as many as 17 games in other countries. This is the next step toward making that a reality. The NFL has embraced the international market as they extend their brand outside of the U.S.

Earlier this month, J.J. Watt was outspoken about the league's interest. Watt said it is "Nearing the realm of a traveling circus as opposed to an occasional showcase." He isn't lying.

The Dolphins will have an extra home game in 2027. With this news, that extra game could be played away from Hard Rock Stadium.