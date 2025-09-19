Dolphins fans might start pointing fingers soon (but not at Mike McDaniel)

After starting 0-2, the Miami Dolphins had little room for error. Against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the Dolphins managed to keep their hopes alive in the AFC East, but for the second week in a row, they collapsed, and now, fans are over Tua Tagovailoa.

Entering the third week of the season, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel was the hot name that fans wanted to see gone if the team lost to the Bills. That quickly changed to their starting quarterback after a late-game interception sent the Dolphins back to Miami looking for answers.

If anything is becoming more and more clear, it's that Tagovailoa isn't the quarterback so many fans had hoped he would be.

Tua Tagovailoa once again fails the Miami Dolphins late with the game on the line

Quarterbacks will often make mistakes, and fans will usually find a reason why those mistakes happen. Other quarterbacks make mistakes, and even when it isn't their fault, they are the ones responsible.

Against the New England Patriots in Week 2, Tagovailoa's late-game interception cost Miami a win, but many pointed out why it wasn't his fault. They will most likely do it again this week.

The Dolphins were in position late to tie the game. Still, as they got deeper into Buffalo territory and the clock continued to click down closer to two minutes, Tagovailoa did what he did last week: he threw an interception.

Dolphins fans have supported Tagovailoa since the day he arrived, and they will continue to do so until he is no longer the quarterback in Miami. That will be the case, but faith in the Dolphins' starting QB is waning, and fans want better.

They want consistency, leadership, determination, and, more importantly, a quarterback with a winner's mentality. Tagovailoa continues to show he isn't that guy, not consistently.

For the second week in a row, Tagovailoa played well for three quarters, but when it came down to finishing it off, he didn't, and it cost the team a win.

