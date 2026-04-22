Dolphins fans' trauma may never go away after recent NFL Draft misfires

His presence looms over the entire Miami Dolphins organization. Despite all the changes that were made over the offseason thus far, Chris Grier's drafts have left fans traumatized.

For nine years, Dolphins fans endured some of the worst mistakes in franchise history, and those mistakes have left scars that even the most dedicated fans can't hide. Now it's up to Jon-Eric Sullivan to cover those marks.

2025 was supposed to be a good year for the Dolphins when it came to their draft. The Dolphins had eight selections and plenty of needs as they prepared for a soft reset, but when the draft ended, the questions remained.

Chris Grier's 2025 draft class has left Miami Dolphins fans skeptical of Jon-Eric Sullivan's ability to recover

Kenneth Grant wasn't a horrible draft pick. Being taken at 13 and struggling as much as he did last year was unexpected. Grier needed defensive tackle help, but many thought he would draft a cornerback early. He didn't touch the position until round five when he selected Jason Marshall, Jr.

The scars, however, come from what he did in round two. It wasn't enough to stay put; Grier had to pull off another mind-numbing trade. Dolphins fans were still twitching from the trade up for Liam Eichenberg a few years earlier, but here they were again, watching as the Dolphins moved up for Jonah Savaiinaea.

Miami's new regime is facing a similar situation in this year's draft. They have the draft capital to move up, but do they have the patience to stay put?

Savaiinaea has been put on notice by Sullivan already. They are likely to draft his competition later this week.

Dolphins fans can't buy into the hope of finding an offensive lineman who can make a positive impact on the roster's rebuild. Despite the lucky additions of Patrick Paul and Robert Hunt, most of Grier's offensive line selections have been busts.

At some point, Sullivan has to find the right pieces. Dolphins fans have been burned by the process too many times to give him their full faith, despite his saying all the right things since he arrived. Sullivan and the Dolphins need to prove to their fans that they are making not only smart decisions, but the right ones. Only time will tell if they hit on this class, but for Sullivan's sake and the Dolphins fans' psyche, they need to.