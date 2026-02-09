Dolphins fans watch Adam Gase get another chance and can't help but laugh

A familiar face for the Miami Dolphins has reentered the NFL, as Adam Gase has officially accepted a job with the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Ian Rapoport, Gase is joining the Chargers "as an assistant focusing on the passing game".

Gase first rose up the ranks when he was the offensive coordinator of the Broncos in 2013. He helped Peyton Manning dominate during that 2013 season and, eventually, landed a head coaching job with the Dolphins in the 2016 offseason.

It started off okay with the Dolphins going 10-6 in Gase's first year. Things quickly spiraled from there, however, with the team flipping their record in 2017 and then winning seven games in 2018. That led to Gase getting fired, where, for some reason, the Jets hilariously thought he was good enough to be the head coach of their football team.

After Gase had a disastrous two-year run with the Jets, he was fired and has been out of football ever since. The Chargers clearly are willing to give him a chance. Who knows? Maybe the time away ended up being good for Gase, and he'll help a promising Chargers offense succeed in 2026.

Adam Gase is back in the NFL and Miami Dolphins fans can’t stop cringing

All this will do for Dolphins fans is bring up bad memories from when Gase was leading the charge in Miami. Fans were excited when he was relieved of his duties, and it only got funnier when he landed with the Jets in the same role and did exactly what everyone thought he would in said role.

Now granted, Gase won't be in a high-profile role in Los Angeles. He's an assistant who will help focus on the Chargers' passing game, and this is a smart move for him because he can quietly try to reassert himself in the league. It will help him that he'll have Justin Herbert as his quarterback with the Chargers.

It's doubtful that this job will move Gase up the ladder and into a head coaching job since he had two head coaching jobs already and did not do well either time. Even still, if Gase can consistently remain in the NFL with a decent gig, that's a big win for him, all things considered.