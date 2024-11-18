Dolphins fans are watching Mike McDaniel grow up before their eyes
By Brian Miller
The quirky, nerdy head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, has been much more serious lately and it's hard to overlook the growth of his coaching.
If McDaniel was on the hot seat, we wouldn't know it, but something has clicked with him. No, it's not the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa although that does incredibly make it easier. Miami is 2-1 over their last three games and you could argue the Dolphins head coach has found a new rhythm that he hasn't had before.
Sure, McDaniel got off to a hot start last year and took the team to a second playoff appearance, and he led a team that posted the most points in the NFL, but this year, the Dolphins failed. They failed miserably.
Miami's 2-5 record heading into its matchup with the Buffalo Bills game three weeks ago was some of the worst play and play-calling Dolphins fans have seen since Cam Cameron was on the sideline. Miami stunk up the NFL, and McDaniel was a lost child at a theme park with no one to help him.
With his back against the wall and cat-calls from the fan base to fire him and Miami general manager Chris Grier, McDaniel appeared to be the next coach fired in the Dolphins organization.
Not so fast. The Dolphins are suddenly playing a different style of football offensively. McDaniel has slowed down the speed, and that is creating defense problems. The Bills didn't know what to do, and they couldn't stop Miami's offense. But Buffalo won because Miami's defense couldn't stop the Bills.
McDaniel is no longer getting greedy with his plays. He is observing what the opposing team is doing and adjusting his game plan accordingly.
Mike McDaniel starting to coach the Miami Dolphins like he knows what he is doing
Three weeks is a small sample size, but it's hard to overlook. He is patient, he is learning, and he is realizing that there is more talent on his roster than just Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Suddenly, the Dolphins have a great tight end and McDaniel is leaning more on his rookie running back, Jaylen Wright, than forcing the ball to Raheem Mostert.
It's three games, and we all know that means nothing, but the criticism of McDaniel, while justified, is suddenly transitioning into what Dolphins fans have wanted to see; less flash and more physicality.
Miami is becoming a different offense because they are being forced to and McDaniel is adapting. Now he has to continue doing it week after week after week.