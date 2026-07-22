Dolphins fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their potential top playmaker

The Miami Dolphins may have been gifted a round-one-talented wide receiver in late round three. They are going to have to wait a while longer to see if that is the case.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins rookies reported for their first training camp. By the end of the day, Chris Bell was placed on the "active/non-football" injury list. The question is whether or not we will see him any time soon.

Roster Move | We have placed wide receiver Chris Bell on the active/non-football injury list. pic.twitter.com/3CcYe09xOF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 21, 2026

Miami Dolphins place Chris Bell on the injured list, but it's not all bad

No one expected Bell to be ready for training camp. He suffered a torn ACL last December. The timeframe for a return is still a few months away. The fact that the Dolphins opted to take this route is a curious one, however.

By listing Bell as being on the "active" injury list, he will take up one of the 90 roster spots. The Dolphins can activate him off the list at any time between now and camp. The caveat is that as long as he is on the list, he can't practice.

If Bell can't get back on the field, he could be moved to the "reserve/non-football injury list" and will miss, at minimum, the first four games of the season.

The Dolphins love the tape that Bell put up at Louisville. Had he been healthy for the draft, he easily could have been one of the WRs taken in the first round. Miami nabbed him late in the third. Shortly after the round concluded, Jon-Eric Sullivan said that the team is "building for the future."

Miami drafted three WRs in 2026 and added three others during free agency. The only returning players who could push for a roster spot are Malik Washington and Theo Wease, Jr. Jalen Tolbert, TuTu Atwell, and perhaps Jaelan Raegor are in a good position to challenge for a roster spot.

Veterans will report for camp on July 28th, officially ending the long offseason. Miami will begin hosting fans for open practices the first week of August.

Injuries have been a major problem for the Dolphins over nearly a decade. Last year, the CB room was decimated with season-ending injuries throughout camp, including Artie Burns' ACL tear walking off the field. It will be interesting to see the approach to camp under Jeff Hafley.