Dolphins’ formula for thriving with Tua Tagovailoa is becoming painfully obvious

The Miami Dolphins are finally giving fans a reason to cheer, but not because their quarterback is playing great football. The Dolphins quarterback may finally start to become more consistent because the running game is taking off.

Tua Tagovailoa has proven one thing, if nothing else, that he is a mid-level quarterback who is better equipped to make plays when the pressure of a game isn't on his shoulders. Miami is starting to give him the support he needs, which is beneficial for the embattled passer.

If the Dolphins are going to continue to be successful, it will have to be despite their starting quarterback. Relying on Tagovailoa to carry the team has proven to be prohibitive for Mike McDaniel.

The Miami Dolphins can't win with Tua Tagovailoa alone; they need a strong rushing attack to help him

As one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL, Tagovailoa is showing that he can lead a team to victories, but he can't do it alone. When he carries the burden of winning a game alone, he tends to push too hard, and that leads to mistakes.

Mike McDaniel's decision to become more run-oriented is starting to help Tagovailoa. De'Von Achane is becoming one of the more elite running backs in the league. The fact that he is playing at such a high level despite offensive line issues is incredible. He has shown his head coach that he can handle the workload.

Tagovailoa no longer needs to be the next great quarterback. He needs to be the next great average quarterback. He doesn't have to worry about what he can't do, and instead just plays his game like he is capable of. The more relaxed version of Tagovailoa doesn't make dumb mistakes, and as long as he has a coach committed to running the ball and backs that can handle that load, he will continue to play well enough to win games.

Is it fair to want more from the QB position if you are a Dolphins fan? Of course, but Tagovailoa isn't likely to be let go until at least after next season. In the meantime, it's good to see the offense learn how to best win games while he is under center.