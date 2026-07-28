Dolphins get the Austin Jackson news they desperately needed as camp begins

The Miami Dolphins' offensive line is in transition, but it looks like the direction is a positive one. The injury bug hasn't found its way into the Dolphins facility yet, knock on wood, salt over the shoulder, etc., etc...

If the Dolphins are going to be competitive this year, they need the offensive line to play at a high level. And that means a healthy Austin Jackson at right tackle.

On Tuesday, Jeff Hafley met with the media for the first time since OTAs ended. Needless to say, he is excited to get to work, but when asked about Jackson's health, the head coach couldn't hide his enthusiasm.

Mimai Dolphins' Jeff Hafley couldn't hide his excitement about Austin Jackson's health status

Hafley was asked about several players who have been injured, and Jackson's name came up in the discussion. Hafley issued a five-word response with a big grin on his face.

"He's back. He...is...back!"

The Dolphins' head coach was visibly happy about the return. Jackson missed portions of the offseason work as he recovered from yet another injury suffered last year.

Jackson is an important piece of the Dolphins' offense. He is widely respected in the locker room, a player that other linemen gravitate toward for advice, and a powerful edge protector on offense. His health has kept him from being great.

The Dolphins would love to keep Jackson around for another year, but everything will be predicated on his availability. Jon-Eric Sullivan must avoid making the same mistake his predecessor did. Miami rewarded Jackson with an extension after completing a full season; he hasn't completed one since.

If Jackson can stay healthy, the Dolphins' offensive line should be head and shoulders above what they have had the last several years. The only question mark is at right guard, where competition between Jamaree Salyer and Jonah Savaiinaea will play out.

The Dolphins have employed a wide approach to running the ball outside of the tackle. A healthy Jackson will allow them to continue to do so, and with a stronger left side of the line, it will give Bobby Slowik more options. The Dolphins are going to be heavily dependent on the running game this year.