Dolphins GM decision pushes a new HC candidate to the forefront

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with former general manager Chris Grier back in October, and as a result, it has allowed them to waste no time in hiring Jon-Eric Sullivan as the new GM shortly after the season concluded and just one day removed from the firing of Mike McDaniel as head coach.

Sullivan's hiring does throw a wrench in Miami's run at John Harbaugh as the new HC, but it also puts a few other names at the forefront. With Sullivan coming from Green Bay, the most notable name is current Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur has the Packers in the playoffs once again, but contract disputes could arise after Green Bay's season, which could potentially lead to his departure.

By all accounts, though, the Packers want LaFleur back. Yet, even if he comes back to Green Bay for an eighth season, LaFleur may need to look for a new defensive coordinator. That's because Sullivan's hiring makes the Packers' current DC, Jeff Hafley, a top candidate to be the Dolphins' next head coach.

Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley would be natural pairing for the Miami Dolphins

Sullivan had been with the Packers organization for over 20 years, recently serving as the Vice President of Personnel since 2022. Hafley, meanwhile, has been Green Bay's DC for the past two years. Before that, he was the head coach at Boston College from 2020-2023, where he totaled a 22-26 record during that time.

His collegiate record may not impress, but winning at BC is no easy task. He's had better success as Green Bay's coordinator, helping the Packers to be one of the better defenses in the NFL. He also has extensive experience as a defensive backs coach prior to his time at Boston College.

Most notably, Hafley — like McDaniel — is a part of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, having worked with him on the staffs of the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

With Sullivan's hiring, ESPN NFL Analyst Peter Schrager believes there's a real chance that Hafley could follow him to Miami, noting the obvious pairing between the two, similar to Harbaugh and Chad Alexander, who was also in contention for the GM job.

A John Harbaugh - Chad Alexander is a natural pairing for Miami.



Another potential pairing if you're going that route of GM/HC would be Jon-Eric Sullivan (also a GM finalist) and Packers DC Jeff Hafley, who is expected to get HC interviews next week, win or lose, as well. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 8, 2026

Dolphins' fan base seems mostly reluctant to Jeff Hafley hiring

It's nearly unanimous among the Dolphins' fan base that a change at head coach needed to be made. Frustration had grown with McDaniel, and with Grier out the door, and Tua Tagovailoa soon to follow, it only made sense for a fresh start at head coach as well.

However, Hafley's name is not likely to be at the top of most people's wish list. In fact, based on past results, he won't be on many lists at all.

It has nothing to do with Hafley himself, but more to do with the Dolphins being burned with first-time head coaches in relative succession. Adam Gase was a first-time head coach from Chicago, who lasted just three years in Miami. Brian Flores soon followed, and Dolphins fans had hoped he could bring some of that Patriots magic with him. Unfortunately, he, too, lasted just three seasons in Miami before McDaniel held that title for the last four.

And that's just going back to the past 10 years of the Dolphins giving guys their first head coaching opportunity. None have been able to get Miami over the hump and make a playoff run, or even win a playoff game, with the Dolphins now sitting with the longest drought without a postseason win at 25 years.

Another concerning pattern of a Hafley hiring dates back to Gase as well. Gase was an offensive-minded coach, followed by Flores, who manned the defense, and then McDaniel, who was considered an offensive genius until he wasn't. As a current DC, signing Hafley would continue the pattern of first-time head coaches manning one side of the ball.

Given the lack of success with this approach, most Dolphins fans want someone who already has head coaching experience. Harbaugh is obviously at the top of the list, while other candidates like LaFleur, if he becomes available, become top candidates, along with Kevin Stefanski and even Mike McCarthy.

The attitude internally and from those within the NFL feels different, though, when it comes to Hafley. Supporters believe he will excel in every head coaching interview he has this offseason and point to his time in press conferences as proof of leadership.

Hafley already has requests to interview from at least three other teams: the Atlanta Falcons, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Tennessee Titans. Sullivan's hiring in Miami, though, could be the difference-maker if the Dolphins appoint him to the top of their list.

Fans may not be in love with the move, but given Hafley's character, he just may be the right man for a proper rebuild. Other veteran coaches may like the idea of living in Miami, but it's possible they're not on board with a rebuilding squad. Hafley, meanwhile, has made it clear he wants to be a head coach in the NFL. With Sullivan now in town, this could turn out to be the perfect pairing — even if Dolphins fans don't yet see it.