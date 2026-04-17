Dolphins GM sends fans bleak message about their post-draft roster plans

The Miami Dolphins have more holes than 11 draft picks will fill. Jon-Eric Sullivan assured the media on Wednesday that he will find a way to plug them.

In June, the Dolphins will get another $10 million in cap space after the Bradley Chubb post-June 1st release is processed. Many fans have assumed that Miami will use that money to add veteran talent to the roster.

Last year, Miami made some late offseason roster changes using money from post-June 1st releases, specifically for Terron Armstead. But this year, the plan is to stand pat and keep the money.

Jon-Eric Sullivan says the Miami Dolphins will not be in spending mode after June 1st

Sullivan believes the holes will be filled with players already on the roster who are eager to compete for their roster spots and starting roles. He also sees this year's draft as being the top option to fill gaps. The GM also mentioned undrafted free agents. Everyone will compete for a starting job, he said.

"I don't think we have any tricks up or sleeve. I think we stay disciplined and get back to a healthy cap situation. We need money to sign or draft class. We need to be disciplined with the finances."

Miami may have to make moves during training camp for injuries and such, but simply looking for free agents who may have "fallen through the cracks," as the question was, doesn't make much sense for a team that is clearly trying to rebuild the roster.

Sullivan has said that he will be aggressive with free agency when he has the money to spend, a need that can't be overlooked, and a player that he believes fits the culture they are building. That was not going to be this year, given the salary restraints the team had when he arrived.

By Sullivan's admission, the roster is going to be relatively set after the draft concludes and undrafted rookies are added. There will be some changes along the way, but the core of this year's training camp roster will be in place.