Dolphins GM sends unmistakable message about Malik Willis pursuit

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is currently meeting with the media in Indianapolis ahead of the NFL Combine, which begins on Thursday. He just dropped the name that every media member has been linking to the Dolphins.

Malik Willis is the biggest quarterback name on this year's free agent market. His 2-1 record with the Packers and zero interceptions across those games has piqued the ears of QB-needy GMs around the league. That isn't lost on the two guys who saw him play and practice firsthand.

The obstacle for Sullivan will be the contract. Willis is reportedly going to land a deal that will pay him nearly $30 million, if not more, per season. That might be too much for the Dolphins to take on, given their cap issues.

Jon-Eric Sullivan makes it clear, the Miami Dolphins will look at Malik Willis in free agency

The keys to the Miami Dolphins may be changing hands if Sullivan can pull off the free agent addition of Willis. Sullivan told the media today that the Dolphins would be lying if they said they weren't interested.

"Any team in a quarterback-needy situation that tells you they’re not talking about Malik Willis, that would be a lie." Jon-Eric Sullivan

There isn't a lie detected in his voice. The Dolphins GM has seen what Willis can do, but more importantly, he knows the character that would be joining Miami. A former draft pick of the Titans, Willis was drafted by then-GM Jon Robinson. The Titans then traded Willis to the Packers.

On Monday, Robinson joined the Dolphins front office as an assistant to Sullivan. The dots continue to point to a Dolphins addition of Willis.

What we can't figure out is how the Dolphins will pull off the move if the salary is going to be that high. Adding Willis would be great if the team was hoping to find a franchise quarterback, but Miami has indicated they will draft one this year, and likely will have a top-five pick in next year's draft.

Money is going to be the motivator here, and Willis knows that he may not get another big contract depending on who he signs with. The Dolphins may be able to offer more longevity as a starter, whereas teams like the Browns and Cardinals may be more unstable with their needs, but can offer more money.