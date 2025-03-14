Dolphins get good news and bad news in mere minutes of each other

The Miami Dolphins hit the free agency line on Friday, filling depth with a veteran who shouldn't be overlooked.

Miami created depth concerns at tight end earlier this year when they released Durham Smythe. He went on to sign a deal with the Chicago Bears, and then Miami lost backup tight end Jack Stoll to the New Orleans Saints. Left with a small cache of talent behind Jonnu Smith, the Dolphins needed to add some bulk to the unit.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday, the Dolphins are adding veteran Pharaoh Brown to the roster on what is likely to be a simple one-year deal.



Brown has been in the league since 2017. Primarily an inline blocker, he has only caught 54 passes over his career for 751 yards and three touchdowns. He clearly isn't being brought in to add value to Mike McDaniel's passing game.

Pharaoh Brown is a great addition to replace Durham Smythe's role on the Miami Dolphins

Smythe put up better numbers in a shorter period of time, but Miami doesn't need a pass-catching tight end right now as much as they need a guy who can play as another tackle.

Brown has played for five different teams in his career and will now join his sixth after spending last year with the Seattle Seahawks, but he is no stranger to the AFC East. He played a season with the New England Patriots in 2023.

There is no guarantee that Brown will make the 53-man roster. Miami is hoping for big strides from Hayden Rucci and Tanner Conner this year, and they may draft a top tight-end prospect, depending on how the draft shakes out.

Brown, however, is a guy that should offer more than some of the others because of his blocking skill set, and it could mean the end for Tanner and possibly Julian Hill. While Miami likes Hill's potential, if they draft a tight end, this offseason's competition at the position is going to be quite good.

More Dolphins News and Analysis