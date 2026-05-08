Dolphins HC couldn't believe this rookie was still on the board during the draft

The Miami Dolphins left little doubt that a youth movement was underway in South Florida. The team drafted 13 players over the three-day weekend, and it appears they got the players they wanted.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan told members of the media that they were prepared to pivot to different options based on how the board fell, but one player, according to head coach Jeff Hafley, excited the Dolphins' draft room just by still being available.

Appearing on the Richard Sherman podcast, Hafley was asked which player in his draft was still on the board when they didn't think they had a chance at them. Hafley didn't waste much time naming Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Miami Dolphins never expected Jacob Rodriguez to be available at pick 43

When the Dolphins were on the clock, it didn't seem as though they were wasting a lot of time. Miami's board had already followed according to plan. Their top choice in the entire draft was Kadyn Proctor. They got him at 12. They loved everything about San Diego State CB Chris Johnson, so they traded up to 27 and grabbed him, too.

Round two needed to be a big pick. A day-one quality starter and leader. They had their offensive tackle and their cornerback. They could have doubled up on either or taken a second-tier WR talent. The draft itself had other ideas.

"The one player? I would say (Jacob) Rodriguez. I thought he would have been taken sooner. Just his college tape. The upside, potential, the leadership capability, the playmaking capability. When he was still there, yeah we were pretty excited."

Rodriguez has been labeled one of the consensus best picks of the draft's second round. The media loved the pick, the fans loved the pick, the Dolphins loved the pick, and Rodriguez will join fellow Red Raider alumnus Jordyn Brooks on the Dolphins defense.

It was surprising that he was still available. Many believed he was climbing toward a late first-round selection, a high two at the lowest. Miami took him at 43.

The Dolphins are getting a player who stands out despite not meeting the typical size metrics that NFL teams look for in linebackers. Then again, Jimmy Johnson did the same thing with another Red Raider linebacker, Zach Thomas.