Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley makes his expectations for Ollie Gordon II crystal clear

The Miami Dolphins entered training camp season with De'Von Achane as the unquestioned starter in the running back room. But there are questions surrounding Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II.

Wright got off to a fast start in camp, something we have seen from him in the past. Gordon II wasn't as crisp, but he has stepped up over the last three practices. On Sunday, head coach Jeff Hafley was asked about his expectations for Gordon II. More specifically, if he wanted him to be that short-yardage runner.

"No, I want Ollie (Gordon) to compete and be an every down back."

Miami Dolphins HC believes Ollie Gordon II can be more than a short-yardage runner

The Dolphins' first-year head coach is getting his first look at all of the players on the roster. That's important for guys like Jonah Savaiinaea, who is getting a do-over after a poor start to his career. That also means guys like Gordon II and Wright have an opportunity to create a different narrative as well.

Miami's offense is expected to be run-heavy. That means there will be more than enough reps to share across the room. If the Dolphins are going to succeed, they need to keep Achane's legs fresh. Again, more opportunity for others.

Hafley proffered that Gordon has the ability to make a difference. "When Ollie flashes, and he knows what he is doing, and he hits it," Hafley said, "He has great speed and great size, and he can catch the ball out of the backfield too. It gives us the ability with a bigger back to be good on third down and protection."

The Dolphins need Gordon to take the next step in his career. Both he and Wright have shown flashes of being able to handle a bigger workload, but when they actually get the opportunity, they can't seem to finish.

Both players should make the final 53-man roster. Wright has already impressed Hafley through the early work in camp, and it's clear that his expectations for Gordon are higher than a simple third-down running back, but consistency will be the key to their longevity with the team.

The competition is good for both of the backups. They need to push each other, and neither should be handed a job or a place on the depth chart. It will, however, be interesting to see where they fall once the first depth chart is released in the coming weeks.