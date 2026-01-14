Dolphins HC search just took a major hit after Mike Tomlin decision

If there is one thing that Stephen Ross has going for him in relation to Mike Tomlin, it wasn't his ownership era that called the Steelers coach "Too hip-hop" way back in 2007. The Miami Dolphins hired Cam Cameron while the Steelers found their coach of nearly 20 years.

On Monday night, the Steelers got handed a sixth consecutive early exit from the postseason, something Dolphins fans can only dream of. Unfortunately, Tomlin is stepping down as coach, creating one of the best coaching openings.

With another team now in the market for a head coach, the Dolphins are going to find it hard to find a strong candidate, especially with better openings around the league.

Miami Dolphins competition for a head coach just got a lot worse

The Dolphins were already long shots to land John Harbaugh, given the Titans, Falcons, and Giants' interest. The Ravens' job was already a prime spot for candidates, but the Steelers' job might be even more lucrative.

🚨 🚨 🚨 #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has informed the team that he plans to step away from coaching, meaning one of the greatest to do it will take a break.



Pittsburgh has a coveted opening. pic.twitter.com/iqp3qoX7bO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2026

The Steelers have a habit of keeping their coaches for decades, letting them get through tougher times and finding their groove. The Dolphins may not see Pittsburgh as a Harbaugh landing spot, but someone like Kevin Stefanski might become a top target for Steelers' ownership.

The Dolphins need a strong head coach to run the team under Jon-Eric Sullivan. They need someone who is not from a similar coaching tree as Mike McDaniel, that would be Klint Kubiak, or a disciple of a dynasty that was built on a singular quarterback, that would be Brian Flores. The Dolphins may have no choice but to hire a first-time HC again, but it would be another risk they shouldn't take.

Miami is facing strong competition in this cycle. While McDaniel continues to draw a lot of interest around the league, the Dolphins are suddenly holding their breaths without a top candidate with the chops to turn around the franchise.

South Florida used to be appealing to coaches. Nice weather, no state taxes, and an owner who isn't worried about spending money. That isn't the case anymore. The team is in disarray. The salary cap is a mess, there are questions at quarterback, and the team is looking like a two-year rebuild project. Not an enticing situation for coaches who could now be courted by both the Ravens and Steelers.

There was always a chance that Tomlin would step down or be fired. Miami had to have known it was possible, but if they were hoping he could join them, that is now off the table.