Dolphins hiring GM Jon-Eric Sullivan makes huge QB decision a no-brainer

The Miami Dolphins moved quickly to fire head coach Mike McDaniel and hire a new general manager in ex-Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan in the span of about a day. Now might be a good time to pause before making any more big decisions.

Yes, a more-than-viable successor to McDaniel is available, and John Harbaugh is certainly being linked to the Dolphins. The logic checks out, in large part due to his relationship with owner Stephen Ross.

But will Harbaugh really want to join an AFC East division with Josh Allen and Drake Maye as opposing quarterbacks, without a solid starting option in place? This is a man who's grown accustomed to a two-time MVP QB in Lamar Jackson during his Baltimore tenure.

Thanks to Sullivan's arrival, Miami has a clear path to a massive QB upgrade over Tua Tagovailoa and whatever potential seventh-round pick Quinn Ewers has flashed in three NFL starts.

Packers QB Malik Willis is the obvious solution to new Miami Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan's biggest problem

Whether it's Harbaugh or perhaps Sullivan bringing along Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to Miami, the No. 1 quarterback available this offseason is Green Bay backup Malik Willis.

Due to Tua's awful contract, the Dolphins need to get creative with how they build their quarterback room. Willis won't command a top-market deal, since his sample size amounts to only six NFL starts. But my goodness, has Willis ever capitalized on all his opportunities for the Cheeseheads.

Over the past two seasons, Willis has shone in relief of an injured Jordan Love. Unfortunately, Willis suffered an injury to his right throwing shoulder recently, but before then, he was balling out. During the 2025 campaign, he completed 30 of 35 passes for 422 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Also ran for 123 yards on 22 carries and another two scores.

Willis is flashing the stuff of a high-end starter. The Titans drafted him in the third round once upon a time, only to give up on him way too early. Or at least the advanced stats suggest as much.

Highest epa/dropback since start of 2024 (min 100 dropbacks):



Malik Willis: .377

Josh Allen: .289

Jordan Love: .240

Brock Purdy: .235

Lamar Jackson: .227 — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) December 28, 2025

To his credit, Willis has made the most of his chance to develop in Green Bay, which has a storied history of QB continuity from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Love.

Sullivan had a hand in bringing Willis to the Packers. Between the two biggest possible names he could land as a head coach, LaFleur has obvious familiarity and firsthand experience with the 26-year-old field general. Harbaugh knows what it takes to build an offense around a supremely athletic QB thanks to his experience with Jackson in Baltimore.

Any way you slice it, Malik Willis is worth a two-year flier for the Dolphins. He'd cost, what, $30 million per season at most? That's quite a bargain if Willis keeps up his elite level of play.

Landing Willis would free up Sullivan to not reach for a QB with the 11th overall pick. The Dolphins could actually add a high-impact player at another position on a roster full of holes.

Get it done, Jon-Eric Sullivan! Convince Malik Willis to take his talents to South Beach!