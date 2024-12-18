Dolphins hot take from Patriots fan a tough listen because a lot of it is true

New England Patriots fan Dave Portnoy owns Barstool Sports, and to be honest, he is an over-the-top personality whose audience tends to have short attention spans. Recently, he shared a hot take about the Miami Dolphins.

Typically, we wouldn't bother regurgitating what he is spewing, but as tough a pill as it is to swallow, Portnoy makes a little sense. Yes, he is over the top, and yes, he misses his point a couple of times and gets off track, but there is an underlying concept that most fans might agree with.

Miami fired Brian Flores because he was too mean to Tua and now the Dolphins are a disaster pic.twitter.com/svysKpTRES — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 16, 2024

Brian Flores wasn't run out of town simply because he was too hard on the players, didn't get along with Tua Tagovailoa, or because his quarterback played his ukelele. Flores was let go because he was reportedly having problems with general manager Chris Grier and even owner Stephen Ross, and maybe, for all we know, because he wouldn't play the tank role the Dolphins had wanted.

Mike McDaniel has to do better if he is going to continue being a head coach for the Miami Dolphins.

There is no question that Flores was a tough coach and that is 100 percent accurate when compared to what the Dolphins got in Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is a player's coach, and as such, he gives them far too much room without accountability.

The Dolphins are soft. They can deny it, but the second Jordyn Brooks said it after they lost to the Packers was enough to convince those who were straddling the fence.

The Dolphins are undisciplined, and that, too, is something that sits on the shoulders of McDaniel. While Portnoy is taking a big swing, his delivery leaves you shaking your head and making it hard to take seriously.

In fact, I was more interested in what Jon Gruden said about throwing the ball in the direction of Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley.

More Dolphins News and Analysis