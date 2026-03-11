Dolphins ink Minkah Fitzpatrick replacement with former Raiders safety

The Dolphins got things kicked off early Monday morning when, before the opening of the official tampering window, they released Tua Tagovailoa and traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets. Tagovailoa's ouster was strictly performance-based. Fitzpatrick's, on the other hand, was a cost-cutting move that parted ways with a player who was very good for the Dolphins in 2025 (Pro Football Focus graded him seventh out of 98 safeties).

The trade wound up saving Miami nearly $6 million in cap space, while simultaneously opening a gaping hole in the secondary. On Wednesday, the Dolphins went out and agreed to a deal with 30-year-old veteran journeyman Lonnie Johnson Jr., according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. While the contract terms were not disclosed, one could safely assume this was a low-money deal.

Johnson entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019. He has been well-traveled since, spending time with the Chiefs (2022), Titans (2022), Saints (2023), Panthers (2024), and Raiders, where he spent the 2025 season. At 6'2" and weighing 221 pounds, Johnson fits more of that thumping, strong safety mold that the Dolphins have severely lacked.

Without Fitzpatrick in the mix, the Dolphins only had last year's fifth-round pick, Dante Trader Jr., and second-year undrafted player Jordan Colbert on hand at the safety position. While it's extremely early, Lonnie Johnson figures to compete for a starting role for the Dolphins.

Lonnie Johnson's play in 2025 won't impress Miami Dolphins fans

It would be difficult to find a Las Vegas Raider (outside of Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers) who performed well following a 3–14 campaign that landed them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for Dolphins fans, Johnson's no different. The folks over at PFF gave him a 43.7 grade for the season, which ranked 95th out of 98 qualifiers.

What's more, Pro Football Reference had him allowing 11 of 17 targets in his coverage area to be completed for 147 yards and a touchdown, amounting to a bloated 111.6 passer rating.

At the very minimum, Johnson's 1,245 career special teams snaps indicate he can carve out a role for the Dolphins in 2026, even if it's not as a starter on defense. While some fans may have liked to see the front office target a higher-upside, younger player, this signing is simply a depth move with upside on special teams.

With the Dolphins on track to be one of the NFL's youngest rosters in 2026, Johnson could provide some veteran help to a team that will definitely need it.