Why Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips could flip Week 6 on its head

The Miami Dolphins have slogged to a 1-4 start through the first five weeks, but positives remain on the roster.



With the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive line battered and short-handed, attention turns to Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who has a golden opportunity to take over his team's Week 6 matchup on Sunday.

After losing Rashawn Slater in the summer, Los Angeles will once again be without left tackle Joe Alt in Week 6, a cornerstone who’s now missed two weeks in a row.

To make matters worse, right tackle Trey Pipkins is also set to be sidelined, leaving both edges vulnerable, thrusting backup-caliber linemen into full-time duty against a Dolphins group with talent at the position.



For a quarterback like Justin Herbert, who’s already navigated increased pressure this season, it's a terrifying setup.

Phillips has quietly put together a strong stretch to open the year. Through five games, he’s totaled 16 pressures and a sack -- a number that doesn’t fully reflect how disruptive he’s been.

He’s consistently forcing quarterbacks off their spots, speeding up throws, and drawing additional protection. Few pass rushers in football blend explosion and raw strength the way Phillips does.

He can win with a lightning-first step, dip and flatten around the arc with rare bend, or convert speed to power and forklift tackles back into the lap of the quarterback.

Now in his fifth year, Phillips hasn't been perfect (far from it), but the traits are there, should the lightbulb go off.

That multiplicity is what makes him such a tough ballplayer to game plan for. Against inexperienced or replacement-level tackles, pass rushers who specialize in one move can be schemed around. Phillips is different -- he can win inside, outside, or straight through.

And if the Chargers choose to leave him in isolation, especially on Herbert’s blindside, it could be a long day for the Los Angeles offense.

Furthermore, even chips and double teams don’t guarantee safety. Miami has been pairing Phillips with stunts and simulated pressures, forcing protection calls to be perfect.



Games like this are where high-level ballplayers can separate themselves.

Miami’s offense has to score, sure, but Herbert and Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman haven't, and won't, shy away from letting it rip through the air. And if a heavy does occur behind a compromised front five, Phillips might just be the most important player on the field.