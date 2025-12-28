Jaylen Waddle's injury update isn't good news for fantasy owners

Update: Waddle returned to the game late in the third quarter

The Miami Dolphins may be holding a slim early lead against the Buccaneers, but if they are going to win, they will have to do it without Jaylen Waddle, maybe.

The Dolphins' top WR went down early in the 2nd quarter with what appeared to be a rib injury. He was escorted back to the locker room and was ruled "questionable" to return.

It's not what fantasy football fans wanted to hear, as most are playing their championship or playoff games in Week 17.

Jaylen Waddle would be a surprise return for Miami Dolphins in Week 17 after rib injury

The decision to play Waddle isn't surprising as Mike McDaniel is trying to give quarterback Quinn Ewers as many weapons as he can, but fantasy owners should have been more cautious heading into this week, as Miami was going to start a rookie QB for only the second time this season.

It will be interesting if Waddle returns in this game. The Dolphins don't need to risk injuring him further, and the last thing they need is for him to suffer a major injury this late in the season. They have watched players like Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb go down late and miss time the following season.

The Dolphins were eliminated after losing their Monday night game to the Steelers. While Tampa Bay is still in the playoff chase, their season will come down to next week when they play the Panthers in what will likely be for the NFC South division.

Miami needs to be cautious over its next two games, but it also has to give Ewers as many reps as it can. The Dolphins are going to face an interesting offseason that could see Tua Tagovailoa leave via trade or maybe even release. If Ewers continues to show improvement and promise, the Dolphins may be more likely to get rid of Tagovailoa this offseason.