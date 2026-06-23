Dolphins' Jeff Hafley keeps adding fuel to the Kenneth Grant breakout fire

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kenneth Grant didn't have the season fans hoped for in 2025. He wasn't the only one, as the team fell short of expectations once again, leading to the firing of former head coach Mike McDaniel.

But Jeff Hafley, McDaniel's replacement, could be exactly what Grant needed going into his second year in Miami. The defensive-minded head coach believes wholeheartedly in the progression of his young defender, and he's letting the football world know it.

Per Jim Ayello of The Athletic, Hafley is all-in on a big season from Grant in 2026. Hafley said, “He looks more like the guy I saw on his college tape with his lateral quickness, his pass-rush ability, his ability to play the run.”

Jeff Hafley has Miami Dolphins fans believing in a Kenneth Grant breakout

Grant wasn't awful in his rookie season, but Dolphins fans expected more from the first-round pick. He finished with 33 tackles, 4.5 run stuffs, and just two sacks. The stat sheet doesn't always tell the story for defensive tackles, but Grant failed to have a major impact on Miami's defense.

The Dolphins ranked 26th in rushing yards allowed and in EPA allowed per pass attempt. The defense was unable to get stops on a consistent basis, and the problem started up front.

A return to Grant's collegiate dominance would be a major factor in bringing the Dolphins' defense back to a competent level. The big defensive lineman was a major factor in the elite Michigan defenses that ruled over college football in 2023 and 2024.

Progress for Grant would likely show up in the overall performance of the defense, rather than in his personal production. He can be a disruptor on the interior, plugging running lanes and pushing the pocket on passing downs.

Without much talent on the defense as a whole outside of All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks, Miami's defense isn't going to strike fear in the hearts of its opponents. But with Hafley at the helm, players like Grant could at least make the unit respectable.

After shedding most of their stars and seemingly gearing up for a complete rebuild, the Dolphins won't be expected to win many games this season. Hafley's first year in charge will be about establishing a team culture and developing young players like Grant. The final number in the wins column won't be the determining factor in whether the season was successful.

But if Grant can become a player worth building the young defensive line around, the Dolphins will have clear direction moving forward. That's all fans can hope for in 2026.