Dolphins' Josh Uche has no interest in a trade thanks to Jeff Hafley

The Miami Dolphins are building a culture that fans are not privy to seeing, but linebacker Josh Uche just gave a glimpse into what it's like to play for head coach Jeff Hafley.

Uche has been the subject of trade speculation. The November deadline is quickly approaching, but he doesn't want to hear his name mentioned. In fact, he doesn't want to leave, and a big reason why is how much his HC has impressed him.

Dolphins edge rusher Josh Uche explains why he wants to stay with team past trade deadline, including no toxicity and being impressed by Jeff Hafley



VIDEO pic.twitter.com/nhL1ImcUiH — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 29, 2026

Miami Dolphins LB says a lot about the new Dolphins culture without saying much at all

Uche was asked why he wants to stay in Miami, and he said, "I think it starts with the head coach. The energy he brings, no toxicity, it's just all football. All ball, all details, all discipline."

Uche then praised his position coach, Austin Clark, and complimented his teammates, comparing them to the kids he grew up with riding bikes around the neighborhood together.

"Regardless of the outcome, there's no pointing fingers. Like, we are just bros, you know."

These are the types of comments that drive home what the Dolphins are trying to build under Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Under Brian Flores, it was too restricted and rigid; under Mike McDaniel, it was too loose and undisciplined.

What Uche is saying is what Dolphins fans want to hear, but he isn't saying them to pacify anyone; the team believes in what Hafley is doing.

The win last week assured the players that they could win in this scheme despite their inexperience and youth. The question is, will the faith in the system continue should the team continue to lose? That's where the real test will come for Hafley and Sullivan.

The Dolphins players knew what this year was going to be like, and it hasn't, unfortunately, been different. Miami doesn't look like the same team as last year, however. There is no quit, and the fire doesn't burn out at the end of the game. The players are smiling and joking around on the sidelines as the clock ticks down to a loss, either.

Miami took a big swing by releasing Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Bradley Chubb, to name a few; they also tossed Jaylen Waddle out in a trade. So far, it all looks like smart moves. 13 draft picks, and five of them are all high-end contributors or starters. That's a big load of talent on a team that needed the rookies to step up. Hafley seems to be instilling the right culture for all of those youngsters to grow in.