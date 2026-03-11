Dolphins just brought back the LB Anthony Weaver couldn't figure out how to use

The Miami Dolphins suffered through problems on defense all season long. It got worse when they traded Jaelan Phillips. For some reason or another, Anthony Weaver couldn't figure out how to use what little talent he had very effectively, but one underutilized player will get a chance to prove himself.

Despite being available for all of Miami's 17 games, Willie Gay started just two despite the need for help in coverage. He took just 12% of the team's 2025 defensive snap counts, spending 29% of his snaps on special teams. Fans spent all season asking why.

It will now be Jeff Hafley's turn to find a use for Gay. The Dolphins have decided to retain the linebacker who looked ready to start during training camp and preseason. A new regime, a new coach, and a new direction make this more sensible for the LB.

Source confirms the Dolphins are bringing LB Willie Gay Jr. back on a 1-year deal — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 11, 2026

Miami Dolphins retain linebacker Willie Gay, giving Jeff Hafley a potential chess piece at LB

"There is little chance of him coming back," I said at the conclusion of last season. Why would he want to? Those words would have still rang true if Weaver were still the defensive coordinator. A lot has changed since January.

Gay spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs and then a year with the Saints. Last season was his worst in the NFL, not surprisingly. The most disappointing? In his short time on the field, he still managed to produce two pass breakups and looked good in coverage.

Jordyn Brooks, who was the top NFL tackler last season, produced just two himself. Yet for some reason, Weaver couldn't figure out how to get him on the field.

There is a lot to like about Gay, and his return to the Dolphins is great news for a team that is rebuilding. It's a win for Jon-Eric Sullivan and Hafley. If Gay can get on the field, he should be able to produce for the Dolphins, but if he can't find playing time this year, there have to be other issues at hand.

The Dolphins are entering the 2026 new year with Jordyn Brooks still manning the middle of the defense, but Tyrel Dodson could still be a cut candidate. That may leave a rather large need at linebacker. Needless to say, Gay should be competing for the starting job if that happens.

Is Gay the end-all to Miami's problems at the position? Absolutely not. But he could at least offer more this season than he got the chance to do a year ago.