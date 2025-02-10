Dolphins' price for dream free-agent target might be cheaper after Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX is in the books and the Miami Dolphins fans could only watch as Vic Fangio's top-ranked defense decimated and destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game started out good enough for the Chiefs, but then the relentless forward-pushing defense took control of the game, leaving Patrick Mahomes scrambling and sometimes confused.

One player in particular didn't have the game many expected. Kansas City guard Trey Smith was moved around quite a bit on Sunday night. Smith is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason and he's expected to be one of the top-rated guards available. After the Super Bowl, however, did his price drop? The Dolphins hope so.

Miami will need his price to come down if they want to pursue him because they can't afford a salary that will be more than what Robert Hunt got last year from the Carolina Panthers ($20 million per season).

While Smith had a bad game, it won't likely hurt his stock at all. Consider Jevon Holland, who had a bad year with the Dolphins in 2024, but that likely won't cost him anything in free agency this offseason. Had he made the Pro Bowl Games, he may have received a few million more on an overall deal, and that seems like the same situation with Smith.

The Chiefs offensive lineman had a fantastic 2024 season, so one game, even one on an international stage, likely isn't going to change his contract enough to get Miami in the ring.

Zack Baun's post-Super Bowl price may take him out of Miami Dolphins range

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun is scheduled to be a free agent as well this offseason, and after the Super Bowl on Sunday, his stock most-definitely went up.

Baun intercepted Mahomes in the first half of the matchup and the linebacker was all over the field, keeping Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in check, taking running back Isaiah Pacheco out of the game plan, and helping prevent Mahomes from making big plays.

The interception may have added to an already rising projected contract value, and while the Dolphins could use more linebacker help, Baun isn't likely going to be a player they will be able to nail down.

More Dolphins News and Analysis