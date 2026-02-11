Dolphins keep star Miami QB close to home in latest 2026 mock draft

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to re-enter the quarterback wilderness this offseason, as Tua Tagovailoa's time as the team's starter seems to be over. With a limited pool of draft prospects at the position available, the Dolphins may be forced to find a creative solution.

In a recent mock draft, FanSided's Cody Williams proposed an intriguing answer. He had the Dolphins selecting University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck in the third round.

The hometown pick could be enough to get fans in the area bought in for the 2026 season.

Miami Dolphins take University of Miami QB Carson Beck in latest mock draft

Unless they choose to reach on a player like Ty Simpson or Trinidad Chambliss, the Dolphins aren't going to take a quarterback in the first round of this year's draft. After Fernando Mendoza, there's a major gap in talent before the next QB prospect comes up. Instead of spending a first-round pick on the position, Miami could look to take a chance on Beck later in the draft.

In his mock draft, Williams had the Dolphins making Beck the fifth quarterback selected, taking him with pick No. 87. While there were still other quality prospects on the board, it's hard to fault him for making the connection.

Beck is flawed as a prospect, but he has shown enough to make him worth the pick in the third round. He has plenty of experience under his belt, much of it in high-pressure situations. While his arm is limited, he can operate an offense efficiently.

By spending a third-round pick on Beck, the Dolphins wouldn't be guaranteeing him the starting job moving forward. Assuming the team is able to move on from Tagovailoa in the offseason, he would compete with Quinn Ewers for the position. In the worst possible scenario, Beck would become a decent backup over the course of his rookie contract. The potential upside of finding a franchise QB in the third round makes the pick more than worth it.

If that's not enough to reel the Dolphins in, the idea of keeping a collegiate star in the city of Miami should carry some weight. Fans in the area have already been rooting for him to succeed, so many would be quick to buy into the pick.

Sure, it may be a surprising route for the Dolphins to take. But if Beck turns into a capable starter in the NFL, this pick would quickly become the steal of the 2026 NFL Draft.