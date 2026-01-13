Dolphins to interview coach familiar with pulling teams out of the gutter

The Miami Dolphins are starting to conduct their head coaching interviews. To date, seven total coaches have been requested by the Dolphins, but the latest might just be their best option.

While names like Klint Kubiak and Chris Shula have fans talking, John Harbaugh is the one domino that needs to fall before teams start filling their vacancies.

The second-best candidate right now appears to be former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, he will interview with the Dolphins on Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins can't do much better than Kevin Stefanski in their head coaching search

Stefanski checks a lot of the boxes that should be appealing to Stephen Ross and the Dolphins. He has the experience, is a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year winner, and is well-respected around the league.

What brings his resume down is the 45-56 record he accumulated with the Browns. To be fair, most coaches don't succeed in Cleveland. Not that many have in Miami over the last decade and a half.

Sefanski brings experience to the table, something Ross has never had with a head coach. It would make sense to have someone with that experience to go with Jon-Eric Sullivan, who is a first-time GM. It's a balance.

For nine years, the Dolphins hired coaches who probably shouldn't have had the job. Adam Gase, Joe Philbin, Brian Flores, and yes, Mike McDaniel.

This year, the coaching cycle currently has eight vacancies, which could change depending on what the Steelers do with Mike Tomlin.

Stefanski will have a job by the time this cycle concludes. If the Dolphins want experience and someone who will bring a more disciplined approach to how the team will be managed, then Stefanski is a good choice.

It's not going to be an easy decision for sure. Harbaugh is the only elite head coach candidate available, but even he has some drawbacks, from control over the roster to his own salary and other potential demands.

What makes the Dolphins less attractive on the surface is the quarterback situation, the salary cap problems, and a possible two-year soft rebuild that isn't exactly enticing for a coach. Giving that to a first-time head coach may not be a good thing, but at the same time, it is enough to make an experienced head coach want something else.

In the case of Stefanski, he did the rebuild thing with the Browns, but it didn't work the way he expected. He may not ultimately want to take over another team in need of a similar overhaul.