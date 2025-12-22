Dolphins land new franchise quarterback in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

With each passing day, it seems that Tua Tagovailoa's days with the Miami Dolphins are over. The recent decision to start Quinn Ewers seems more significant than a simple benching of Tagovailoa.

This year's NFL Draft may be the best opportunity to draft a replacement and challenger for the starting job. Whether Ewers works out or not this year, having another competitor in the room makes sense. With names like Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, and LaNorris Sellers all likely available, the Dolphins could opt to skip taking a QB in round one and still get a quality prospect.

We examined what a first-round quarterback might look like, and if the Dolphins go this route, it would be the ultimate slamming of the door on Tagovailoa.

Miami Dolphins can't pass up a gift-horse quarterback in round one

Round 1 Pick 11: Ty Simpson - QB - Alabama

Selecting Simpson in the first round may not thrill many Dolphins fans. After the six seasons with Tagovailoa, replacing him with another Alabama prospect may not be too appealing. Simpson isn't Tagovailoa. The 'Bama QB is an accurate and gritty passer who works around a pocket well and is considered to be the best NFL-ready prospect in this class. If he falls to the Dolphins, it would be an absolute gift.

Round 2 Pick 43: Matayo Uiagalelei - DE - Oregon

The loss of Jaelan Phillips is still being felt, and the release of Matt Judon confirms the Dolphins will have a huge need on the edge. Miami can't afford to sign a free agent, as DEs tend to get overpaid more often than not. Uiagalelei makes the most sense in round two. He is quick, physical, and will give the Dolphins defense a bookend DE that they can build around.

Round 3 Pick 75: Chase Bisontis - G - Texas A&M

The Dolphins need to address the guard position, and they have to avoid trading up into round two to do it. Bisontis may be a mid-late 2nd round pick, but for now, he is penciled in as a third. That's a steal if that happens. Miami needs to get physical on the line, and Bisontis will bring that.

Round 3 Pick 84: D'Angelo Ponds - CB - Indiana

It's a little late in the draft to be looking for a clear starter on the boundary, but the Dolphins need to find guys that are near-ready for the NFL who can step in during camp, learn the ropes, and contribute immediately if needed. Miami will probably address the CB position in the draft, so CB would not be as high a priority as it seems.

Round 3 Pick 91: Tristin Leigh - OT - Clemson

Austin Jackson will be looking at his final year with the Dolphins. 2027 opens the door for his release because the Dolphins can't afford the hit if he is in 2026. The Dolphins need to groom his replacement, and Leigh has the tools to develop much like Patrick Paul did at left tackle.

Round 4 Pick 111: Malachi Fields - WR - Notre Dame

At 6'4", Fields would become the tallest receiver on the team's roster. He is physical against bigger corners and is a fantastic red zone threat. The Dolphins need taller receivers to replace the quicker, yet diminutive, size of Tyreek Hill. Fields doesn't have the speed, but his hands are good, and he knows how to win contested catches.

Round 5: Pick 150: Thaddeus Dixon - CB - North Carolina

No reason not to double-up on corners. Miami learned the hard way this year that injuries can wipe out a unit at any time. The fact that Miami could go into free agency with only a few unproven corners is troublesome; expect them to address this in the draft.

Round 7: Pick 224: Marlin Klein - TE - Michigan

Not the flashy tight ends fans want, but given the play of Greg Dulcich this year, it would be shocking if he isn't back next season. The Dolphins need depth at the position, but they have to do a much better job of developing the ones they draft or sign as free agents afterward.