Dolphins' latest TE addition could spell trouble for two impending free agents

The Miami Dolphins are slowly and methodically adding players to their roster ahead of the 2026 season. Tight end is a position that many fans are keeping an eye on.

On Friday, the Dolphins added a prospect with a lot of upside potential, and that could lead to big changes on the roster. Former seventh-round pick Zach Kuntz has signed a futures contract with the Dolphins after spending the 2025 season out of the league. Miami has 34 impending free agents heading toward March, including three tight ends.

We have signed TE Zack Kuntz to a reserve/future contract. pic.twitter.com/3LtIYTUKwo — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2026

Miami Dolphins addition of TE Zach Kuntz spells trouble for Julian Hill's return

For the last three seasons, Dolphins fans have been wanting to see Julian Hill off the field. His progression through his first two years was not good, but in 2025, he showed more promise. Hill will be a free agent unless the Dolphins bring him back.

Miami will also need to decide on Darren Waller and Greg Dulcich. The chances of a Waller return are almost non-existent. Waller's biggest supporters, Mike McDaniel and Frank Smith, are both gone. It's highly unlikely Jon-Eric Sullivan will invest in another season.

Dulcich is the bigger question that fans want answered. In his limited time last season, Dulcich performed well, and many hope that he receives another contract. It will depend on how Jeff Hafley views his tape. He won't cost much.

The addition of Kuntz gives the Dolphins one tight end under contract. Sullivan has to add at least three more just for the offseason workouts. Kuntz's potential has fans curious about what he can bring to the table.

Despite his size and physicality, Kuntz hasn't been a good route runner, but the 6'8" frame is hard to look past. The Dolphins are taking more of a developmental approach to rebuilding their roster, and Kuntz fits the mold of what Sullivan and Hafley have stated they want on the field.

At worst, Kuntz is a practice squad player. He spent two seasons with the Jets after being drafted by New York in the 7th round. He spent all but two games over those seasons on their practice squad.

Miami's moves this offseason will be similar to the Kuntz signing. Earlier in the week, Miami added WR Terrace Marshall, Jr. The former Panthers second-round pick didn't live up to his draft expectations.

With limited resources and a roster full of questions, Sullivan is expected to take a slower approach to free agency, relying instead on making quality draft selections to fill holes and build his roster.