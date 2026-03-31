Dolphins' leadership just proved their connection is the real deal

When Miami Dolphins' owner Stephen Ross agreed to part ways with Chris Grier last season, it was presumed that Champ Kelly would take over the role permanently. When that didn't happen, fans wondered if the owner could get the decision right.

He leaned on an outsider, Troy Aikman. He listened to his advice, and he may have finally found the right guy to change his organization. If nothing else, his hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan has provided instant compatibility between the GM and the head coach.

The biggest disconnect the Dolphins have had under Ross is that the coaches and GMs never truly had a real relationship. That isn't the case anymore.

Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are more than just a head coach and GM for the Miami Dolphins

Fans don't need to wonder if the relationship between the two is genuine. Sullivan speaks highly of Hafley's coaching abilities and of their friendship. It bodes well for the organization that the two are on the same page.

On Monday, Sullivan spoke with Mike Florio and Chris Simms when Hafley wandered onto the set, like a Sullivan shadow. It was perfect timing.

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan was talking up coach Jeff Hafley to @ProFootballTalk right as Hafley pulled up behind them during the interview.



These guys should work really well together. pic.twitter.com/pFziYvhUKu — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 31, 2026

So far, both the coach and the GM have been on the same page from the start. Their opinions on Malik Willis, the value they put on De'Von Achane, and the focus and attention to revamping the roster, but there is more to what the two are attempting to do. They are trying to correct an entire franchise.

Ross will give them both the time they need. There are no expectations for the next several seasons. Ross' agreement with trading several players and eating NFL record-breaking dead contracts.

For years, we have heard the rhetoric of changing the Dolphins' culture, but you can't do that when the men in charge are part of the problem. That has been the case for two decades plus. This time around, the bond and shared beliefs in how a football team should be run and managed are shared by the two most important people in the room.

Sullivan has gutted the Dolphins roster, but it was needed. Too many players didn't fit an ideal, and Grier wasn't the person to change that. It is becoming consistently clear that Hafley and Sullivan are not only on the same page but are writing the book together.