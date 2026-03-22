Dolphins look smarter by the day as Tyreek Hill's offseason isn't going to plan

Early in the NFL offseason, the Miami Dolphins made a series of high-profile roster cuts, headlined by superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was ready to move forward into a future that didn't include the receiver's massive salary cap hit.

Even after a major knee injury in 2025, the 32-year-old was expected to be one of the more sought-after pass catchers in free agency. But it doesn't seem like teams are lining up to sign him. While other receivers come off the board, Hill remains without a team.

With each passing day, the Dolphins look smarter and smarter for letting him go.

Quiet Tyreek Hill market vindicates Miami Dolphins for releasing WR

Hill was electric for the Dolphins. His 2023 campaign was one of the best runs by a receiver in recent NFL history. But his time in Miami was clearly coming to an end. Over the last two seasons, there has been a growing tension surrounding his place on the team and his desire to be a Dolphin. With questions lingering about his long-term health, it was time for the two sides to part ways.

Still, many analysts expected teams to line up for Hill's services. The five-time All-Pro receiver may have lost a bit of his athletic superiority over the years, but he's surely still capable of contributing at a high level in the NFL.

Instead of a bidding war, there's been radio silence. There hasn't been much rumored interest in the veteran receiver, with multiple teams choosing to go in a different direction at the position. Of course, this doesn't mean there has been no interest. There could be an under-the-radar suitor closing in on signing Hill. But his market is not as robust as he may have expected after being let go by the Dolphins.

Teams may be playing the long game, waiting to see a bit more progress on his recovery before committing to him for 2026. Reports suggest that the receiver could be ready to play by the start of the season, but each interested team will want to perform its own medical checks before officially signing him.

The Dolphins may not have found an upgrade at receiver, but it's clear that they were not alone in their hesitancy to pay Hill a large sum of money for the upcoming season. This is already looking like a wise move by Sullivan.