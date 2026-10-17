Dolphins' Malik Willis has to get his TEs more involved coming out of the bye

The Miami Dolphins' defense has a problem stopping opposing tight ends, but their own offensive unit doesn't give defenses the same struggle. That has to change.

Five weeks into the 2026 season, Malik Willis' struggles are clear. He has a decision-making problem, maybe even a trust problem with his receivers. There are too many pass-catchers being left open by a delayed reaction from Willis. It's a problem that can be solved by throwing more to the tight ends.

If Willis can get out of the bye-week with the realization that getting his TEs involved will help open receivers and force a change of coverage, the Dolphins may be able to exploit defenses quicker and with better timing.

Malik Willis' biggest problem is that he isn't trusting his Miami Dolphins tight end room

Over the course of his five games, Greg Dulcich has 13 receptions for 128 yards. Those are good numbers, especially when you realize that he didn't catch a single pass or get targeted at all against the Vikings.

Making a stronger case for more attention, Dulcich has been targeted 17 times this year. So why not look for him first?

Rookie Will Kacmarek is also showing an ability to catch the ball as well. He has three receptions on six targets for 24 yards.

The TE room has accounted for only 16 of the Dolphins' 73 receptions this year. Miami has standout receivers who could easily be overlooked, but they aren't. Malik Washington leads the team with 23 catches, and Dulcich is the second-most targeted, tied with Kevin Coleman.

It may not seem like much, or to some, it may seem like more than enough targets, but consider that the TEs are on the field enough to warrant more. Dulcich has taken 68% of the offensive snaps; that's not good enough considering his production when the ball is thrown his way.

Kacmarek has taken 41% of the snaps. The rookie is primarily used as a blocker, but the question is why. Tight end screens are the easiest plays to run, and Willis knows exactly where to go with the ball. Miami is missing an opportunity. That falls on Willis and OC Bobby Slowik.

What is troubling is that Willis has been far more consistent in throwing contested, low-completion-percentage passes than in just taking the easier route underneath.

The numbers for Dulcich support more attention from Willis instead of being just an outlet option. It's something that the Dolphins need to work on because they are leaving opportunities on the field, and it's costing them points, first downs, and wins.