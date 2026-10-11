Malik Willis' post-game comments lacked accountability for his own errors

The Miami Dolphins were beaten; there is no reason to watch the tape to see what went wrong. A lot of things did. Offensively, they started with Malik Willis, whose post-game interview should leave fans shaking their heads in bewilderment.

Willis opened up the conversation, saying that he needed to watch the tape. He said they gave themselves a chance to win at the end of the game; Dolphins fans don't see it that way.

In his post-game press conference, Willis said, "We are inspired by the tape, but let down by the results." Fans are only let down by the results.

Malik Willis isn't taking the blame he deserves for the Miami Dolphins' losses

Typically, you want players not to point fingers, and that is the case with this year's squad. No one is pointing fingers at anyone for losing, but the quarterback is a different position, and with that position comes accountability. Accountability that Willis isn't taking responsibility for.

Following the game, Willis used the word "we" quite a bit, but he only took responsibility for the sack inside the 20. Willis said he was trying to make a play: "It was unfortunate, a bad play by me."

What he didn't take responsibility for were the two interceptions. He blamed one on having his arm hit, and the other on a miscommunication between two receivers who didn't run the scramble drill properly. As opposed to him not throwing the ball when the receivers were open and holding the ball until the defense could recover.

Willis also didn't mention the four or five other interceptions that were dropped by the defense. Or the miserable forced ball into the end zone to a receiver who was completely covered, despite a WR being completely open in front of him.

"We, we, we" works well when things are going right, or the team is fighting, but Willis and the Dolphins didn't put up the fight they are claiming until late in the game, when they were down quite a bit. Willis wasn't pulling his weight. Sorry, but you don't need to watch the tape to find out who is responsible for some of the worst throws Dolphins fans have seen since Pat White.

It is an 11-player problem offensively, but so far, the Dolphins are operating completely without a quarterback. The running game was good in Week 5 and remains the unit's strength despite losing De'Von Achane, but Willis continues to take risks he shouldn't and doesn't make high-percentage throws when he does have time. Things will have to change soon if he wants to remain the starting QB beyond 2026.