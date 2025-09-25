Dolphins might benefit more from losing to the Jets than winning on Monday

Following the Week 3 slate of games, six NFL teams currently remain winless at 0-3: the Giants, Jets, Saints, Texans, Titans, and your Miami Dolphins. In Week 4, the Dolphins will host the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, with the loser all but guaranteed to miss the playoffs in 2025.

Realistically, it will still be a steep hill to climb for the winner of the game to reach the postseason, as just six teams have accomplished that goal after starting the year 0-3.

Which is why losing against the Jets on MNF is likely better for the Dolphins organization in the long term.

A loss to the New York Jets would put the Miami Dolphins in the driver's seat for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

"Tanking" is a word that is often thrown around, but in truth, it's seldom practiced. While front offices may make moves to rebuild, which often includes putting together lesser talent on the field, players specifically aren't going to willingly roll over for the sake of a franchise that they may not be with in a few short months.

Therefore, expecting the Dolphins to lie down and let the Jets walk over them at Hard Rock Stadium is not in the realm of possibilities. Nevertheless, a loss for Miami is likely better in the long run.

Although it's sacrilegious to root against your own team, one of the main reasons the Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in 25 years is because they've remained in the whirlwind of mediocrity.

They haven't been good enough to compete, and they haven't been bad enough to truly start over. Every rebuild or reset the Dolphins have conducted throughout that time has been done with just one foot in.



It's time to go in with both feet first.

Some will argue that it's only been three weeks, and there's still plenty of time for the Dolphins to bounce back. However, I'd respond back that Miami simply isn't a good football team.

The Dolphins played rather well against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday, but it's possible we won't see them play any better for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Buffalo didn't play well at all and seemed to be going through the motions. And yet, the Bills still won by 10.

Looking at the Dolphins' schedule, it's hard to believe Miami could win more than a handful of games. In fact, right now is supposed to be the easier part of their schedule, and yet, they sit at 0-3.

And while the Jets sit with the same record, they've looked better than the Dolphins through three weeks -- with two 2-point losses that could've easily swung the other way.

On the chance that I'm wrong about the Dolphins winning a handful of games and fighting back for playoff contention, what are the expectations if they get there?

With a Wild Card showdown at Buffalo, Baltimore, Los Angeles, or Kansas City all but certain, Miami is more likely to be blown out than to come out with an upset victory.



Then what?

Do head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier get another opportunity? Based on the "we were so close" mentality? That's not going to sit well with much of the fan base, who are growing tired of McDaniel and are beyond exhausted with Grier.

That's why a loss to the Jets on Monday Night Football keeps things in perspective -- and in the driver's seat of the No. 1 pick.

There is some truth about this not being the best year to have the No. 1 pick. After all, it's still unclear who the top quarterback of the 2026 class is. Still, it's better to have your choice and to pick within the top three rather than 15th when you miss out on the playoffs.

Additionally, a loss to the Jets would give the Dolphins the inside track to pick ahead of their AFC East foes next April, even if Miami doesn't go on to finish with the worst record in the NFL.

More importantly, losing to New York at home would (should) put away any doubt of Grier and McDaniel sticking around for 2026. Owner Stephen Ross has been reluctant to let go of either, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport stating, "He wants this to work," ahead of Miami's game last Thursday.

Yet, a loss would bring out the boo birds from fans louder than ever (and they're already loud). Many of them would pack in the season, which likely would lead to less viewership, fan attendance, and merchandise sales.

Although Ross has been more than patient during his tenure as Dolphins owner, those reactions could lead him to respond swiftly.

I know it's never fun to lose to division foes. However, when it results in just who finishes third and fourth in the division, there are bigger issues that must be addressed.

