Mike McDaniel’s coaching style is being exposed by rival’s tougher approach

There are a lot of words that can describe Miami Dolphins' head coach Mike McDaniel. Some of them are not good, but if he wants to change the perception, he only has to look north for inspiration.

Aaron Glenn knows what it takes to play in the NFL, and he is finding out that coaching in the league isn't all that easy either. Glenn is in his first season as the New York Jets' head coach, but he is already paving a road that McDaniel didn't walk down, but should.

Glenn holds his players accountable, and when he needs to be openly tough, he is. McDaniel has yet to show that side of himself, if it even exists.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has to be willing to call out the players who are not doing their jobs

Veteran Jets guard John Simpson recently spoke with the New York Daily News this week and talked about the changes that Glenn is bringing to the Jets organization, and frankly, this is where McDaniel is failing.

"“He will call you out in the meeting room. It is definitely a different mindset and you gotta be on your s–t when it comes to it because he’s on it. If you do the right thing, then you don’t have much to worry about."

Simpson also said that Glenn has made it a point to hold the players accountable and isn't tolerating things being done the wrong way. It's already a far cry from what the Dolphins continue to preach in South Florida.

One of the biggest knocks on McDaniel is his approach to player interactions. McDaniel has maintained a far more even-keeled approach that puts the players in a position to hold each other accountable, as opposed to the coaching staff doing it.

Miami's practices have become a talking point since McDaniel arrived. Often considered easy, the Dolphins' head coach has been criticized multiple times by the mainstream media regarding his culture at practices, which includes playing music throughout the sessions.

It remains to be seen how the Jets will respond to Glenn's approach, but in Miami, fans are doubting McDaniels' technique, and after the way this season has started, it would be refreshing to see him take a different approach.

The Dolphins preached change throughout the 2025 offseason, but so far, it's hard to see where that change is taking place. For a coach whose job could be on the line this year, being a bit more forceful and direct with his team might actually be the fix they need.

