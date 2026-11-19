The Miami Dolphins do not currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. They probably won't, given everything that needs to happen, or, more accurately, not happen.

Despite having the hardest strength of schedule of the top three teams, the NFL rewards teams that have an easier schedule and lose more. Currently, three teams have one win. The Dolphins, Titans, and Chargers. Miami and L.A. face off later this season.

For now, the Titans hold the No. 1 pick, but the Jets could foil Miami's plans to add offensive help. In ESPN's latest mock draft by Jordan Reid, the Dolphins are forced to go defense in the first round after their rivals jump them for a quarterback.

Miami Dolphins draft Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons in latest ESPN mock draft

If the draft order remains unchanged, this mock draft is highly likely. The Titans won't pass on one of their biggest needs: a wide receiver.

Number 1: Tennessee Titans - Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State - WR

The Titans not drafting Smith at number one would be shocking. It's the only scenario in which this mock doesn't play out this exact way. Even a big trade out of number one still feels as though the team trading up to that spot is taking Smith. He is that good.

Naturally, Reid having Smith go number one encompasses any team that may want to get him, but it will be costly to do so. Ironically, the Chargers desperately need help at the position, but their Monday night win over the Ravens could prove to be the catalyst for losing a generational WR to help Justin Herbert.

Number 2: New York Jets - Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State - QB

Reid has the Jets turning over two first-round draft picks to move up to the No. 2 pick, where they take the consensus top QB in this year's draft. That would be an accurate assumption, as QB is one of their biggest needs. They have three picks in the first round, two of which are in the top 10.

The Chargers are not expected to draft a quarterback this high, so trading out of the spot, gaining more capital, and letting another team take the risk makes more sense. The Jets are the only team likely to bid on moving up that high, and it wouldn't be out of the question to learn that they attempt to get to number one, too. Getting in front of the Dolphins would be the smartest move if they covet Mestemaker.

Number 3: Miami Dolphins - Colin Simmons - Texas - DE

The Dolphins' pass rush is anemic. While it has gotten better as the season has progressed, it isn't a defining part of the Jeff Hafley system. Simmons, however, comes with a lot of problems. On the field, the guy is one of the best in the NCAA, but he has a major attitude problem, is undisciplined, and his maturity is questionable as well.

The question that fans need to ask is whether or not the Dolphins believe they can change him. If not, is this a guy who fits the culture you want to build, or is this a guy who could make it all crumble?

If the Dolphins feel they have to address the DE position, South Carolina's Dylan Stewart might be a better prospect who fits into what Miami is trying to build. There is also Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore. Moore is an intriguing prospect and the best CB in this year's class.

If Mestemaker does go at number two as expected, the Dolphins may not look to address the position until the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. Darian Mensah, C.J. Carr, and Dante Moore all carry first-round grades, but not top-five grades.

Reid's mock draft may be as near-perfect for the top 3 as any made to date, but the caveat is: will this draft order hold?

The Titans' remaining games that they may be able to pull off a victory in are the Colts in Week 15 and the Raiders in Week 16.

The Chargers' potential victories will be against the Jets in Week 11, the Buccaneers in Week 13, and the Dolphins in Week 15.

Miami will face the Jets in Week 12 and the Chargers in Week 15. Those games will be what decides the final order at the top of the draft, and it's anyone's guess at this point who will emerge on top.