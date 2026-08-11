Dolphins named top destination for six-time Pro Bowl playmaker

The Miami Dolphins are in dire need of some wide receiver help, and their reported interest in Stefon Diggs before his signing with the Washington Commanders indicates that that is exactly what general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan is in search of.

Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell were both signed this offseason to potentially be Miami's WR1 going into the 2026 season. However, they've been essentially invisible throughout training camp, with veteran Malik Washington and rookie Caleb Douglas grabbing all of the headlines.

However, Washington and Douglas as the Dolphins' top two wide receivers isn't going to cut it, especially when Miami needs to truly see what they have in quarterback Malik Willis this season. That's why there are still a handful of free agent WRs left available who could come in and instantly be Miami's WR1 -- and at least one outlet believes that Keenan Allen would be the perfect target.

Bleacher Report names Miami Dolphins best landing spot for Keenan Allen

In its updated list of best landing spots for top NFL free agents ahead of the 2026 preseason, Bleacher Report named the Dolphins the best spot for Allen. The outlet noted the interest of Diggs and, understandably, hinted that they could be in contract talks with Allen as well.

At 34 years old, Allen is no longer the player he once was, but he still brought in 81 receptions last year off of 122 targets in his return to the Los Angeles Chargers. And as BR points out, Miami doesn't currently have a WR or TE who's caught more than 49 passes in any season.

Bleacher Report does not mention Douglas in its analysis, but they do reference Chris Bell, Miami's other third-round selection this past April, noting that even if the former Louisville WR "is ready to play in Week 1, the Dolphins need another set of veteran hands to help pace their aerial attack."

Although Bell is doing all that he can to get back on the field, and he's making quite a case that he can be ready for the start of the regular season, I find it hard to believe that the Dolphins would risk it by rushing him out too soon. Even if he proves me and many others wrong, it will take him time to get adjusted to the offense.

Nevertheless, I agree with BR's assessment that Miami needs another set of hands. No receiver would move the needle for the Dolphins. Regardless of who (if) they sign, they'll be lucky to win five games the entire year. But they must find out what they have with Willis before the 2027 NFL Draft rolls around.

In order for that to happen, Miami needs to give its new QB players to throw to. When he signed, Willis was expected to have Jaylen Waddle as his WR1 for the 2026 season. Yet, the team soon shipped Waddle off to Denver, leaving Tolbert and Atwell at the top of the depth chart. However, neither player has ever been anything more than a WR3 in their respective NFL careers, and judging by the first couple of weeks of training camp, they're still in that area.

Washington is a nice complement to have, but asking him to be anything more than a WR3 of an offense is steep. Meanwhile, Douglas has been a pleasant surprise in camp, but as a rookie, he's not who you want the Dolphins to rely on right away.

Adding a player of Allen's caliber can only make everyone better. He'd not only give Willis a reliable target, but he'd also give the young guys specific pointers and dish out his expertise and knowledge.

To get Allen to sign, Sullivan would likely need to hand out a bit more than the veteran minimum deals he's given most of Miami's free agent signings this offseason. With that said, it shouldn't come near the $12 million range that Washington gave Diggs. And at the end of the day, it would be a worthy investment for the Dolphins' future past this season, even though Allen likely wouldn't be here past this year.